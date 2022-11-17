How zero-Covid China came in from the cold

The Chinese president was seen mingling with leaders without his mask at the G20 summit in Bali this week.

It was the US$450 billion (NZ$732bn) screenshot that sparked hope across China.

An unconfirmed photo, supposedly detailing Xi Jinping’s reopening plan, circulated widely across Chinese social media site WeChat earlier in November.

After a year marred by draconian stop-start lockdowns as the rest of the world returned to normal, the mysterious photo pointing to a full reopening by March was enough to trigger a US$450bn rally in Chinese stocks.

While Xi has stopped well short of a full pivot on the policy, he has opened the door to a shift with a relaxation of quarantine rules.

In a sign of growing comfort with the virus, the Chinese president has even been seen mingling with leaders without his mask at the G20 summit in Bali this week.

Xi’s first major foreign visit since the pandemic struck has been a first big step for bringing zero-Covid China in from the cold.

Only days after his Covid softening, Xi also embarked on a thawing of relations with Western leaders in Indonesia as he stepped back onto the world stage with a rapprochement that further isolates Vladimir Putin.

Meetings with US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Anthony Albanese have hinted at efforts to mend fences, though a tête-à-tête with Rishi Sunak was cancelled by an emergency Nato meeting after a missile strike in Poland upended plans for the last day of the summit.

Kerry Brown, director of the Lau China Institute at King’s College London, says: “Xi Jinping has been quite active in meeting Australia, America, France, everyone else: that’s a good thing. They're emerging quite late and quite slowly from Covid and he's now starting to travel more abroad.”

Brown, a former senior official at the British Embassy in Beijing, adds: “I think it's also an acknowledgement that their position is quite vulnerable. Russia’s really not going very well and they don't want to be caught in the crossfire there.”

China watchers stress that both of Xi’s policy shifts are positive first steps rather than a sea change in Beijing. But a China less isolated from the US and Europe, both on Covid and geopolitically, would alleviate some pressure on the global economy as it threatens to fracture into the West.

After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to contested Taiwan erupted US-China tensions, Xi’s meeting with Biden resulted in softened language from both sides and a promise to “maintain communication” on issues such as the climate, economy and food security. Chinese officials have also signalled their discomfort over the war in Ukraine.

Bill Hayton, associate fellow at Chatham House, says that signs of easing tensions from Bali are “definitely a first step” but cautions that the “fundamental issues” between the two superpowers have not gone away.

Alex Brandon/AP Xi’s meeting with Joe Biden resulted in softened language from both sides and a promise to “maintain communication” on issues such as the climate, economy and food security.

“There's still a view that China represents a fundamental challenge to Western ideas of the international order [and] to the rule of law in the Western states. But there's also a recognition that things like you can't run the world without working with China.”

The arrival of Rishi Sunak as British PM is also seen as conducive to UK-China relations. Just a decade after George Osborne hailed a “golden era” of relations with Beijing , the Tory party has shifted towards a far more hawkish position on China.

Liz Truss, the former prime minister, was seen as a fierce China hawk, worsening the deep freeze in relations. Sunak, however, has already offered an olive branch, rowing back on his predecessor’s plans to officially dub Beijing as a “threat”. He had tried to reset trade relations with China while Chancellor, suggesting a more pragmatic stance from the UK.

“He was kind of bounced during the Tory leadership battle into taking on a more hawkish stance on China because it suddenly became an issue for the Tory base,” Hayton says.

“But I think we're now seeing what he really thinks, which is that the city and the economy need to co-operate with China, in some areas, in order to keep the money flowing.”

Xi’s policy shifts could help with both China’s gloomy near-term outlook and reduce a splintering of the global economy that experts see as almost unstoppable.

After decades of strong growth, China’s economy has run into difficulties in recent years, first hobbled by trade tensions with the US and then by Covid.

The IMF predicts that the zero-Covid stance and its property market woes mean growth will slow to just 3.2% this year and 4.4% in 2023, falling well short of Beijing’s 5.5% target. But the near-term outlook would improve with a meaningful shift from zero-Covid.

China’s strict Covid curbs closing factories and ports have caused chaos in supply chains, pushing up inflation around the world, while an easing would open it up for international business again after tough travel restrictions.

“China's economy is currently in a tug of war between weakening macro fundamental and increasing reopening hopes,” says Lisheng Wang at Goldman Sachs. The bank believes the Chinese economy “cannot jump” until after the final exit of zero-Covid, which it expects after March.

George Magnus, an associate at Oxford University’s China Centre, says Xi is trying to shift to make zero-Covid a “more sustainable policy” as infections rise rather than a full U-turn.

“If they think they can contain it just by doing regional or local lockdowns, rather than mass city lockdowns, then of course they would prefer to do that.”

A rapprochement between China and the West also offers the global economy a potential boost by removing a key source of uncertainty plaguing businesses in recent years.

Geopolitical tensions between West and East are already causing huge structural changes in the global economy.

There are fears that the economy is splintering between geopolitical factions and causing de-globalisation where companies shorten and move supply chains closer to home to reduce risks.

The status of Taiwan, for instance, has been seen as a brewing risk threatening to explode tensions between the West and China, potentially causing huge supply disruption in any sanctions.

Before the pandemic, the trade war between the US and China slapped tariffs on goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars, triggering an industrial recession.

“Positive outcomes like trade and investments are good not only for the Chinese economy to grow but also for their trade partners, for example Australia and Korea,” says Iris Pang, China economist at ING. “But the potential economic benefits could be clouded by politics.”

However, experts still believe that a cooling of tensions between China and the West is not enough to stop the splintering of the global economy. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked fears of a move away from Western finance, tech and the US dollar and a split in the global economy between camps led by the US and China.

While Russia’s botched invasion of Ukraine is straining relations between the Kremlin and Beijing, China is unlikely to shift away from its aggressive stance on trade, subsidies and technology.

Brown says that the “dual track world” where the global economy is separated by geopolitical alliances is still the “new normal” for businesses to deal with.

“China has changed the terms of the game and is saying ‘we want to control things, we want to control those technologies, we want to control those key industries’,” Hayton says.

“I guess this is an attempt to try and slow that process or maybe reduce the impact of it. But China doesn't really believe in a free and open international trading order except when it benefits China.”