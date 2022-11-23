Giorgia Meloni to revoke benefits from Italians who refuse a job offer

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni is clamping down on the nation’s poverty relief scheme amid concern it has been widely abused.

Italians who refuse job offers will lose their social benefits, the country’s hard-right government announced, arguing that the country’s welfare system is too often abused.

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's new prime minister, is to clamp down on a poverty relief scheme called the citizens’ income, arguing that it encourages idleness and has been widely abused, including by convicted mafia criminals.

The initiative was introduced in 2019 by the Five Star Movement, a populist party that was part of a previous government but is now in opposition.

More than 3.5 million Italians receive the €780 (NZ$1307) a month payment, with more than 2.3 million living in the struggling south of the country, including Sicily and Sardinia.

READ MORE:

* 'Soft target': New Italian prime minister starts promised war on crime with 4000 illegal ravers

* Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy's first female PM

* Italy's far-right leader Giorgia Meloni forms new government



Announcing her first budget, Meloni said she would pare back the scheme, saying it had reduced incentives for people to find jobs and that those able to work should no longer be eligible for the handout.

They will be granted the welfare payment for a maximum of eight months next year, after which the whole system will be overhauled, starting in January 2024.

“We’re keeping our pledges with respect to the citizens’ wage, which is a bad measure,” said Meloni.

“The state cannot put those who can and those who cannot work on the same level.”

Fraudulent claims of citizens’ wage

Since the scheme started, there have been numerous cases of the minimum wage being claimed by people who have no right to it.

In August, police in one part of Sicily arrested more than 100 people, including several with convictions for mafia-associated crimes, for fraudulently claiming the citizens’ income to the tune of €1.5 million (NZ$2.5m).

Earlier this month the finance police announced that while carrying out routine checks of yacht owners, they had found several who had been claiming the citizens’ wage, despite being wealthy.

The Guardia di Finanza carried out the checks on boats cruising along the coast between Rome and Naples and discovered 13 individuals who had fraudulently pocketed the handout, including a company director.

The blitz was carried out in marinas and ports from where yachts set out for the picturesque islands of Ponza and Palmarola.

The crackdown was announced as the government signed off on next year’s budget.

Roberto Monaldo/AP The initiative is one of the first tests of a new alliance between Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni, Forza Italia's leader Silvio Berlusconi and The League's leader Matteo Salvini.

Initiative a test of new alliance administration

It was one of the first tests of the new administration, an alliance between Meloni’s hard-right Brothers of Italy and two other conservative parties – the League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

The budget bill, which is aimed at curbing rocketing energy bills and cutting taxes, was approved by the cabinet in the early hours of Tuesday (local time) and will now go to parliament, which must pass it by the end of the year.

The €35 billion spending measures included an increase in a windfall tax on the profits made by energy companies, which have benefited from the surge in oil and gas prices.

The government is to allocate more than €21b next year to assist companies and households to pay gas and electricity bills.

It will revive a state-backed company, previously put into liquidation, that will oversee the planned construction of a huge bridge from the toe of the Italian boot to Sicily, a project that has been mooted for decades.

There is also an amnesty on tax arrears of up to €1000 (NZ$1675), as long as they date from before 2016. Critics of the scheme said such amnesties only serve to encourage tax avoidance.

Meloni has in the past called for Italy to ditch the euro but since being elected in September has striven to present herself as a safe pair of hands at a time of global economic instability.

The budget was assessed by analysts as being prudent and responsible.

It signals “a degree of fiscal restraint – in line with … Meloni’s broader efforts to reassure markets and the EU over the direction of fiscal policy”, said Federico Santi, a senior analyst with the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy.

The prime minister also introduced measures to try to boost Italy’s drastically low birth rate, including a 50% increase in baby bonus payments for parents and reduced taxes on products for babies.

Increasing the birth rate is one of the central planks of the new government’s nationalist agenda.