Swiss freeze Credit Suisse bonuses

The Swiss government has ordered Credit Suisse to freeze the payment of deferred bonuses to its bankers, in a fresh blow to staff following the troubled lender's forced sale to rival UBS.

The Federal Council said the temporary suspension applied to "already granted but deferred variable remuneration for the financial years up to 2022".

It is taking action using powers under the country's Banking Act, which allows the government to "impose remuneration-related measures if a systemically important bank is directly or indirectly granted state aid," it said.

The move comes as Credit Suisse's 50,000 employees continue to reel from the market turmoil that embroiled the Zurich-based bank last week and culminated in its takeover on Sunday by UBS for a knockdown price of about £2.7 billion (NZ$5.3b).

The deal was pushed through by the Swiss authorities to avoid a full-blown banking crisis and comes with a package of significant state support. It is expected to result in heavy job losses, including in London, where Credit Suisse has about 5000 staff and UBS 6200 people.

Even before the new clampdown, the low price UBS is paying for Credit Suisse had hit the personal finances of its bankers, who had substantial sums tied up in deferred shares that are now worth significantly less than before the rescue deal. "The UBS offer... has wiped out a whole lot of wealth," a top Credit Suisse dealmaker said.

The Federal Council said the only exceptions to the temporary suspension are "deferred payments that are already in the process of being paid out".

It added: "For reasons of legal certainty, the Federal Council is refraining from retroactively prohibiting already granted and immediately payable variable remuneration for Credit Suisse employees for the 2022 financial year."

A plan drawn up by Credit Suisse last year to spin off part of its investment bank in a deal with Michael Klein, the veteran American financier, is also expected to be scrapped. Credit Suisse and UBS did not respond to requests for comment.

Separately, Pallas Partners, the law firm, said it was pursuing litigation for a group of debt investors who had been hit by the Swiss authorities' decision to wipe out US$17b (NZ$27.4b) worth of Credit Suisse's bonds in the rescue. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, another law firm, had said on Monday it was exploring a similar move.

