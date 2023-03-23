Government confirms death of soldier Kane Te Tai in Ukraine

Kane Te Tai is a former Kiwi soldier currently fighting for Ukrainian military intelligence.

Kane Te Tai, a Kiwi soldier fighting on the front line in Ukraine, has died, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) has confirmed.

Mfat said the death was confirmed by Ukrainian authorities.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Te Tai was fighting for a secretive Ukrainian military intelligence recon unit.

Mfat said on Thursday the New Zealand Embassy in Warsaw was in contact with Ukraine counterparts to confirm further details.

“For privacy reasons no further information will be provided,” a spokesperson said.

A Ukrainian official confirmed the death to Stuff on Wednesday, saying the family has been informed.

“I am sorry to bring you sad news, but this is war,” Dr Yuriy Sak said.

Te Tai is the third known death of a Kiwi in Ukraine, since war broke out in February 2022, after the deaths of aid worker Andrew Bagshaw and another soldier, Dominic Abelen, who Te Tai fought with.

1 NEWS Kane Te Tai had been fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.

Former Defence Force solider Te Tai told Stuff that he was willing to die for the Ukrainian cause.

When asked directly, Te Tai said he was “of course” willing to die and said there were a few times when it had almost happened.

Stuff tracked Kane Te Tai’s journey from before he left New Zealand, when he said it “could be a one-way trip”.

In a January profile, Te Tai spoke at length about what it was like to live and fight on the front line of the war as part of a secretive Ukrainian military intelligence unit.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, speaking to reporters in Nelson on Wednesday, said he had seen the media reports of a death, and he was yet to receive an official report.

“We absolutely support the people of Ukraine and fighting the war that they're fighting at the moment. The war in Ukraine is unjust. It's an illegal invasion by Russia,” he said.

Jordan O’Brien, another Defence Force veteran also fighting in Ukraine, said Kane Te Tai’s unit commander told him Te Tai was the soldier who had been killed in a battle.

“I just want people to know that he was a warrior, and he went out like a warrior. He died fighting for a cause he believed in wholeheartedly,” O’Brien said.