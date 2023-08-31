Australian consumer watchdog sues Qantas for selling cancelled flights

Australia’s consumer watchdog is taking Qantas to court over claims it falsely advertised and sold already cancelled flights (file photo).

Qantas Airways will scrap the expiry date on refunds for passengers whose travel plans were disrupted due to the Covid-19 border closures, as Australia’s consumer watchdog takes the airline to court over claims it falsely advertised and sold already cancelled flights.

All Qantas customers who had their flights cancelled by the airline due to a Covid-19 lockdown, up to October 2021, will now be able to request a refund indefinitely, multiple aviation sources who were not authorised to speak publicly told the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday.

The move follows public pressure, which culminated at a Senate hearing into the cost of living on Monday.

The concession on flight credits followed a letter from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission which expressed “strong concerns” with the carrier’s December expiry date for the refunds.

The consumer watchdog launched a high-profile Federal Court case against the airline on Thursday, alleging it falsely advertised more than 8000 flights it had already cancelled.

The ACCC said Qantas kept selling tickets on its website for an average of more than two weeks, and up to 47 days in some cases, after the cancellation of those flights, which were scheduled to depart between May and July 2022.

It also alleges that for more than 10,000 flights scheduled to depart during that period, Qantas didn’t tell existing ticket holders for about 18 days – and in some cases for up to 48 days – that their flights had been cancelled.

In about 70% of flights cancelled during those months, “Qantas either continued to sell tickets for the flight on its website for two days or more, or delayed informing existing ticketholders that their flight was cancelled for two days or more, or both”, the ACCC said in a statement announcing the legal action on Thursday morning.

The airline’s conduct likely affected “the travel plans of tens of thousands of people” and “left customers with less time to make alternative arrangements and may have led them to paying higher prices to fly at a particular time”, ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

If convicted, each breach of consumer law faces a maximum penalty of A$10 million, or three times the total benefits obtained. If the total turnover cannot be determined, the group may have to hand over 10% of its annual multibillion-dollar turnover.

Qantas said it would examine the ACCC allegations and respond to them in full in court.

“It’s important to note that the period examined by the ACCC between May and July 2022 was a time of unprecedented upheaval for the entire airline industry. All airlines were experiencing well-publicised issues from a very challenging restart, with ongoing border uncertainty, industry-wide staff shortages and fleet availability causing a lot of disruption,” a spokesperson said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the allegations against Qantas were “deeply concerning”.

“This is the consumer watchdog doing its job and a reminder that businesses need to do the right thing by people,” he said. “Breaches of consumer law carry heavy penalties.”

Qantas is already facing a class action on behalf of disrupted passengers who allege they were unable to be compensated for their cancelled flights.

It’s the fourth time the company has amended its Covid-19 refund and flight credit policy in an attempt to lower the multibillion-dollar owed-credit balance it accrued over the period.

Passengers were previously eligible for a refund until December 2023. Those who already obtained flight credits from the company still have until the end of this year to book a flight.

Customers who booked flights through a travel agent can also get a refund, while those who have a flight credit from Jetstar will also be able to use them indefinitely.

There is still around $370m that Qantas is yet to refund or exchange, and, as revealed by Jetstar boss Steph Tully after a hostile exchange with Senator Tony Sheldon at the hearing this week, its budget arm is sitting on another $100m.

There is also an undeclared amount in overseas bookings. Sources close to Qantas say that amount ranges between $50m and $100m.

Qantas’ biggest rival, Virgin Australia, has around $100m in Covid-19 credits yet to be used, down from a total sum of $1.2 billion accrued between September 2020 and the end of July 2022.

Virgin’s credits require passengers to book and travel by the end of December 2023. They are also subject to the airline’s standard credits policy, which means only a certain number of seats on any flight can be booked by those trying to use a flight credit.

Regional Express, Australia’s third domestic carrier with about 5% of the market, has refunded all passengers affected by cancellations over the lockdown period.