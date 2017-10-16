Be in to WIN up to $3000 and have your winning short story published in the Sunday Star-Times

Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards 2017

Entries are open for the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards 2017.

Now in their 34th year, these awards are among New Zealand's most prestigious and established writing prizes. The competition has helped launch the careers of many well-known writers including Eleanor Catton, Owen Marshall, Sarah Laing, Norman Bilbrough, Barbara Anderson, Linda Olsson, Sarah Quigley and Andre Ngapo.

In association with Penguin Random House and Michael King Writers' Centre, it's your chance to WIN up to $3000, critical feedback and have your winning story published in the Sunday Star-Times - it's time to get writing.

ENTRY CRITERIA

The divisions are:

• Open division - 3000 word limit, judged by Stephanie Johnson, author and winner of the Montana New Zealand Book Awards

• Secondary school division - 2000 word limit, judged by Paula Morris, author and University of Auckland creative writing convenor.

Enter here

Terms and conditions apply.

- Stuff