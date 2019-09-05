Mayoral candidates debate how long Wellington can wait before getting moving

Lester says he won't deliver Let's Get Wellington Moving in the next term, but he'll make a start.

Wellington's landmark transport plan won't move much next term, according to Mayor Justin Lester.

A war of words between the mayoral candidates over the city's 20-year, $6.4b transport plan continued at a Property Council of New Zealand Wellington mayoral debate on Thursday morning.

Lester told people they were unlikely to see much from the plan over the next term.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Jenny Condie says Let's Get Wellington Moving is just a pot of money with Wellington's name written on it - in pencil.

"I won't deliver Let's Get Wellington in my three-year period ... but I will certainly start it," he said.

Other candidates said the commitments in Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) weren't coming fast enough or weren't commitments at all.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Diane Calvert says nothing has really been guaranteed with LGWM.

Jenny Condie said the promise from government was just "a little pot of money with our name on it - in pencil".

Diane Calvert said the package was "not guaranteed", and Norbert Hausberg said the whole plan was "slightly underwhelming" and the city didn't need the "gold-plated" version.

"We can do with a copper-plated version quite well thank you, and that's achievable within a much shorter period of time," Hausberg said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Norbert Hausberg says Wellington doesn't need a "gold-plated" LGWM.

Conor Hill defended LGWM saying there were disagreements around it but changing the plan further would involve even more consultations.

"Let's get on and actually do this rather than talk."

But Foster said the ratepayer had ended up worse off from the original designs of LGWM.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Conor Hill says the city needs to stop "bickering" about Let's Get Wellington Moving and just get started.

What started as a $1.2b, largely road-focused proposal that was going to be 94 per cent funded by the government, had ended up several billion dollars larger and 40 per cent funded by the ratepayer, he said.

RATES

Calvert announced her support for rolling back the rates differential that saw more of the rates increase this year fall on commercial ratepayers, and less on residential homeowners.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Calvert, left, is proposing to roll back a commercial rates differential but Foster, right, calls it "electoral suicide".

The change in the differential was criticised within the business community as a cynical move to avoid hiking rates on homeowners during an election year.

It was also labelled an unfair cost for businesses in a time of rising strengthening and insurance costs in the capital.

Calvert said she would reverse council's decision on the differential and return it to its 2018 levels.

"Are you getting the value for money you want to see from your rates," she asked the commercial sector crowd.

Condie also weighed in: "The local pharmacy in Tawa pays three times as much as the house across the street ... is that really fair that they should be paying for all of that?".

Foster said he wouldn't follow Calvert's commitment on the commercial differential.

"Its obviously electoral suicide to say I'm going to roll back the commercial rate."