Coronavirus: One-night stop in Porirua becomes month-long stay on council's orders

James Hendrie was travelling New Zealand in his camper when he got caught up in the travel ban during the COVID-19 lockdown. James and other campers are now having to stay put in Ngatitoa Domain, Porirua.

James Hendrie knows that separation and distance are just parts of life for the traveller.

Locked down beside a carpark, discovering his brother has terminal cancer, facing an unknown future in a global pandemic, Hendrie, 68, Glaswegian by birth, still makes a point of appreciating the little things in life.

Hendrie spoke to Stuff after becoming stuck in a camping spot in Porirua by council order - with a million dollar view but no way to start a nationwide odyssey.

Ross Giblin James Hendrie loves life on the road in his camper.

It's all about mindset, he says. "I could have done without it, but there's not much you can do about it."

Hendrie travelled in his truck and caravan around Australia for the past 2½ years, before coming to New Zealand last August.

He wanted to travel the country, where he has lived previously, and "have a good look" around both islands. Finally after five months of work on his vehicles to meet New Zealand requirements, he hit the road.

Ross Giblin The northern harbour in Porirua offers beautiful views, near Ngati Toa Domain.

He headed from Auckland to Wellington, to pick up tools shipped into the city - then planned to head north again, perhaps spend winter somewhere warmer.

Instead, with the abrupt jump to level four restrictions and few options left, he was caught in Ngati Toa Domain in the city's north. Now he lives on a grassed area beside a carpark, walking track and the city's harbour.

After the lockdown started, Hendrie was told by Porirua City Council and police he must stay at the domain for the duration of the level four alert. It is a space where campers are normally allowed only three days' stay.

Ross Giblin Set up for at least a month, James Hendrie's truck and caravan.

The Porirua Emergency Operations Centre said there were nine sets of campers at the domain, and staff and police had been checking they were cared for, and safe to self-isolate.

"Our team does a daily check-in at the site, making sure that everyone there understands what it means to self-isolate at a campsite and assist with any queries from the campers."

Hendrie said staff and police had been helpful during the lockdown. Nobody, including passersby, had been nasty to the campers, he said, spaced apart on allocated spots in the domain to keep their bubbles intact.

Ross Giblin The awning is out and the solar panels are gathering power for James Hendrie.

Hendrie, who starts each day with a late breakfast, and relishes the chance to read, walk, and play his acoustic guitar, was not scared by the virus.

"I've done so much in my life, I don't really care. I've had a good life, I've been lucky. If it happens, it happens."

He said he got an email a few days ago from his brother back in Scotland, saying he was terminally ill from cancer.

Even without the lockdown, he would have faced hard choices about when or if he made the long and arduous journey back home. These questions were simply what you "put up with" when you chose to be a traveller, he said.

Once level four ended, he would still head north, but had no grand plan mapped out for his travels.

What Hendrie mostly missed was the sheer variety of people he meets on the road.