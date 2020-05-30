Two taken to hospital after cars collide on state highway

St John transported two patients to Wairarapa Hospital after a two-car collision on SH2 on Saturday. (File photo)

Emergency services have attended a two-car crash on State Highway 2 near Mt Bruce, in the Wairapapa.

The collision, about 20km north of Masterton, happened about 3.50pm on Saturday and police, firefighters and St John ambulance staff were at the scene.

The highway is believed to have been blocked and the Masterton and Eketahuna brigades attended.

Central region fire communications shift manager Belinda Beets said initial reports were one of the vehicles was alight and someone was trapped.

However when firefighters arrived none of the vehicles were on fire and everyone was out of the cars, she said.

Firefighters helped with traffic control and patient care at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman an ambulance and first responder attended the scene and treated two patients, one with moderate injuries and one with minor.

The pair were both taken to Wairarapa Hospital.

A rescue helicopter had been alerted but was later stood down.