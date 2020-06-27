House fire in Masterton causes significant damage

What started as a laundry fire in Masterton has spread to the whole property causing significant damage.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are working to extinguish a house fire in Solway, Masterton.

Emergency services were notified of the fire, on Judds Rd, at around 7.10pm on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said it was a laundry fire which extended into the house and had caused significant damage.

No one was in the property at the time.

An investigator would visit the site to determine the cause.

Two fire engines from Masterton and one from Carterton attended and are dampening hot spots.