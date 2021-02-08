Councillors let water gush past them

OPINION: When I was mayor of Wellington, our chief executive advised the city council, firmly, that a 21st century city could hardly present itself as a model to others unless its infrastructure, both above and below ground, was maintained in good condition.

Since then council officers have been left to fill the power vacuum left by a lack of good political leadership. Councillors allowed oversight of this critical infrastructure to move from an engineer reporting to Wellington City Council’s CEO, to lower-level staff, with little meaningful reporting to councillors.

There is now no visibility of Wellington Water Ltd (WWL) in front of councillors. But when problems occur, as they have recently in spades, councillors are held accountable, both by their public and by law.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Last week, a huge fountain erupted in Aro Valley sending torrents of water down Aro St, as Wellington’s pipe network woes continue.

Is the current system, with WWL managing Wellington’s pipes, fit for purpose? A city council letter, dated December 4, 2020, regarding the relationship between itself and WWL states that, between the two, there is ‘’little strategic engagement. The relationship lacks trust’’.

READ MORE:

* Who's to blame for Wellington's water woes? Not us, say successive mayors

* Wellington needs to spend more than $5 billion on pipes, council estimates



It says the relationship should happen at top management level instead of level 4 as currently. Has this apparent mismanagement created the current debacles? How can critical services have been allowed to deteriorate to this level?

Wellington has some very old pipes carrying sewage, stormwater, and water in terrain prone to earthquakes. There are some pipes and tunnels built a century ago and still, thanks to many wonderful tunnellers and pipe layers, performing. But they do need constant and systematic monitoring with smart maintenance where necessary.

A burst pipe, be it water or sewer, is disruptive, dangerous, and expensive to repair. It is extremely important that catastrophic failures be anticipated and prevented.

There will always be the occasional failure; totally risk-free service would be prohibitively expensive. Maybe we are experiencing an unusual spate, or recent earthquakes have damaged concealed pipes as well as buildings?

Supplied Kerry Prendergast: ‘’Prudent asset management ... strives to identify the most critical parts of the networks and to focus attention and resources on those as a matter of priority to avoid shock events.’’

Prudent asset management recognises that assets are not all equal in importance and criticality, and strives to identify the most critical parts of the networks and to focus attention and resources on those as a matter of priority to avoid shock events.

Underground infrastructure generally has a life-horizon of 100 years. The structural condition and design life of these pipes deteriorates in a non-linear manner depending on many factors. Like the people they service, their later years are fragile and expensive to maintain! Older pipes require careful monitoring but this is, apparently, no longer happening. Professing surprise is totally ingenuous.

Wellington has seen major development since the time its underground pipes were installed. There has been significant growth and economic activity leading to concentrated development of the CBD in the 90s and 2000s. Many of the pipes, still the same size, are just older.

Elected councils always have struggled – and always will – balancing the many and varied demands for their community’s wellbeing with limited resources. To fund the ‘’nice-to-haves’’ – the convention centres, the cycle lanes – requires funding. It is my understanding that, over the last 10 years much of this money has come from infrastructure depreciation budgets.

Possibly, pipes that should have been replaced were left to struggle on years longer. As a consequence, $1.2 billion has been underinvested in our infrastructure in the last 10 years. So old pipes are failing.

We must all acknowledge that there is a national challenge on ‘Three Waters’ in terms of asset age, condition, new standards, new regulations, and community expectations.

There has been a massive data and information collection going on throughout the country and the latest indication from the Government is that the national Three Waters deficit is north of $50b.

Wellington is just an early reminder to the country that there are things under our feet that need urgent and expensive attention. Consequently, now is the time to find solutions, not scapegoats.

Dame Kerry Prendergast was mayor of Wellington from 2001 to 2010.