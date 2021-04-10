Body found in search for missing boatie at Tikitiki

Police have found the body of a missing boatie in Tikitiki.

The man had been in a boat that capsized on Friday, three kilometres south of the Awatere River mouth. One of the two occupants made it to shore to raise the alarm.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 5pm, and the search for the missing man was called off about 8pm Friday, before resuming Saturday.

The man's body was located around midday, and his death will be referred to the Coroner.