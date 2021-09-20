My Wellington: Birds, coffee, nature, and a healthy dose of democracy

National list MP Nicola Willis says she feels most at home on Wellington’s amazing walking and running tracks.

National list MP Nicola Willis reveals her favourite local spots, the food she can’t get enough of, and the city’s ‘best-kept secret’. As told to Damian George.

What does it mean to be a Wellingtonian?

It’s tempting to simply say it’s about forging a good life with access to the bush, the sea, the arts, smart people who you get to bump into a lot.

And all of that is true, but on a deeper level, I think we Wellingtonians care a lot about others, about our contribution to community, to country, and the world.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Nicola Willis has four young children who love to play “dress-ups” at their Karori home.

I live here because ...

This is where I have my strongest roots. It’s where I started life, where I went to university, where I met my husband, had our first three babies, started my career.

And ultimately, it’s the place where my husband and I decided we could make a really good life for our kids, grounded in community and the things that matter.

Where is the best place to swim?

It’s pretty hard to beat Thorndon Pool on a red-hot summer’s day.

Supplied Nicola Willis says Toi Art at the Te Papa museum is her favourite place to take in some art. (File photo)

Where’s your favourite place to take in some art?

It’s actually more likely that I’ll be taking in art that is dog-eared and at the bottom of a school bag, than I will be visiting an art gallery.

But Toi Art at Te Papa is extraordinary, and it’s free, and I think it’s a great treasure for the city.

What’s the best festival in town?

Wellington on a Plate, just for sheer accessibility, and the excuse to eat delicious burgers. I mean, who hasn’t had one?

And I feel, obviously, a responsibility as a local representative to try as many as practical.

Visa Wellington On a Plate She says Wellington on a Plate is the city’s best festival. (File photo)

What is your ideal night out in Wellington?

Well it doesn’t happen that often with four kids and a busy job, but when it does happen, for me, it’s simple: it’s about dinner at a great restaurant with good friends, and maybe going to a funny play or debating and solving the world’s problems over a drink.

The perfect Saturday morning in the city?

School holidays, so there can be a bit of a sleep-in, get some coffee from the Gipps St Deli (in Karori), time to linger over the paper, head into town and have yum cha at Grand Century, and go for an amazing Wellington walk, maybe at Zealandia or on the Town Belt.

Dominion-Post Nicola Willis says Makara is Wellington’s best-kept secret. (File photo)

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go ...

Soul Shack. Best fried chicken in town. Can’t get enough of that stuff.

What part of the city are you most at home in?

The walking and running tracks of the Town Belt and beyond, especially the perimeter track around the Zealandia. It’s where I do my best thinking, I know its dips, its climbs, its birds and trees, its views, and yet it gives me new joy each time I walk it.

Not many people know this about Wellington, but ....

Makara is our best-kept secret. It is just 30 minutes from the CBD, and it feels like the best of rural New Zealand. There are eels to feed in the streams, there’s a flying fox and a bike track at the school, there’s that magnificent windmill-lined cliff-top walking track, it’s a great place with great people.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Nicola Willis hopes Wellington approves more new housing developments so future generations can afford a place to live. (File photo)

What is Wellington’s best feature?

Parliament. And it gets a bad rap, but it matters, because it’s actually where democracy comes alive, where Kiwis’ aspirations and concerns find voice, and where, if we’re doing it right, our country can chart a path to better lives for all of us.

What is your greatest hope for the city?

That we get better at saying yes to more housing so our kids and grandkids can not only afford to live here, but also have a realistic aspiration of owning their own home here, so we don’t have hundreds of people being forced to make their home in a hostel.