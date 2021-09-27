My Wellington: 'When I see the city, I feel a sense of calm'

Vanisa Dhiru loves the seeing the vista of Wellington, driving along the motorway into the city.

Vanisa Dhiru moved from Manawatū in 1999. When her friends moved overseas, she’s never thought twice about leaving the capital. A champion of diversity and equality, Vanisa holds commissioner roles with the NZ National Commission of UNESCO and the Library & Information Advisory Commission, and sits on a number of boards. Previously, she was the head of the National Council of Women, and is a member of the Order of Merit.

What does it mean to be a Wellingtonian?

To believe in equality, accept diversity, and be aware of new, contemporary issues facing society, the environment and culture. So many of us are champions for change in this city, and I think that’s what we stand for.

I live here because …

I came here for university and then stayed on. Wellington embraced me so much that I was one of the only ones in my friend group that didn’t take off overseas.

I love this city because it’s a great place to work and live in. Connections you build here end up being close friends.

Where’s your favourite place to take in some art?

I love seeing the beautiful artwork that’s across the Victoria University campuses - up at Kelburn Campus and in Rutherford House. I sit on the Wellington School of Business and Government Advisory Board, so I’m down at the university quite often, and they’ve got some beautiful pieces.

What's the best festival in town?

It has to be Diwali. I just love the feeling of seeing all types of Wellingtonians come out and enjoy parts of my cultural heritage and roots.

I’d probably also give a bit of a shout-out to the African Film Festival. My partner is from South Africa, and if I’m going to a festival, I’m going with him. It’s a smaller festival that I think pulls quite a bit of weight.

KEVIN STENT Diwali is Vanisa Dhiru’s pick for best festival in Wellington. “I just love the feeling of seeing all types of Wellingtonians come out and enjoy parts of my cultural heritage and roots.”

What is your ideal night out in Wellington?

Probably a night out with the Symphony Orchestra, or maybe a show at Bats or Circa, followed by a great meal at my favourite South Indian restaurant, which is Kera-la-carte, on Courtenay Place. And I’d probably top it off with an ice cream from Kaffee Eis, which is just next door, and then an Uber home.

The perfect Saturday morning in the city is …

Waking up late. Heading to the waterfront to see and be with a bustling mix of Wellingtonians, and visitors to our city. . Breakfast at Karaka Cafe, and then probably a quick walk up to Cuba Mall, to do some shopping at vintage clothing stores, and then across the road to Aunty Mena’s for lunch.

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to …

My absolute favourite restaurant is Forbidden City, on Queen’s Drive, in Lower Hutt. It’s my guilty pleasure probably because of the amount that I eat.

What part of the city are you most at home in?

I get that “I’m home” feeling when I’m on the motorway, and seeing the vista of Wellington, just as you drive into the city. That gives me that sense of calmness, it’s like a sign that my home isn’t far away, and the Wellington I know and love is in front of me.

Not many people know this about Wellington but …

In 2019, we were given an official designation to become a UNESCO City of Film. The overarching goal is to become a bicultural city of film – elevating, promoting Māori stories and storytellers. That title is quite special, because it’s a real testament to the dedication and creativity of people that want to live and work in Wellington.

What is Wellington's best feature?

Networking events. It’s hard for people, including myself, to walk into a Wellington room of people and not find someone I know, or someone I’m connected into. And once you’re linked up with Wellingtonians, you’re in.

What is your greatest hope for this city?

Living in a peaceful, multicultural society. We’ve got lots of people here from many backgrounds, ethnicities, faiths, from all parts of the world. I’m really proud to get to go and attend so many events put on by our ethnic communities. Every week, you can feel like you’re connected to the entire globe, just by supporting local community events across Wellington.