Wellington today, October 6: Housing crisis puts strain on Wellington Hospital, shipwreck sculpture at heart of Wellington waterfront redevelopment

Wellington Regional Hospital’s emergency department is under extra stress due to the city’s housing crisis.

Kia ora Pōneke. Here’s what you need to know from The Dominion Post today, plus breaking news and events from around the capital.

Weather

Wednesday might be a mixed bag weather-wise, with low cloud or fog lifting in the morning, but showers creeping in from the afternoon. A northerly wind will develop. The high is forecast for 17 degrees Celsius.

Long stays at stretched Wellington Hospital leading to 'unsafe' overcrowding

A housing crisis is putting extra strain on already stretched resources at Wellington Regional Hospital, as older patients and those with complex needs make extended stays because they have nowhere else to go.

The problem is exacerbating a significant shortage of beds and staff, and has been detailed in the agenda for a Capital & Coast District Health Board meeting on Wednesday.

Between May 31 and August 1, more than 40 patients a week were classified as “long stay” – those who spent more than a week in hospital. They included seven people who had stayed more than three months, one of whom had been there more than 18 months.

“A group of extremely complex patients remain unable to be discharged because community services and supports are reluctant to support these patients on discharge either due to extremely high needs, complex behaviour, housing issues, or health and safety concerns for service staff,” the board agenda says.

Read the full story from Brittany Keogh here.

Shipwreck sculpture to be the heart of inner-city Wellington waterfront redevelopment

A new sculpture honouring Wellington’s maritime history will be installed at the heart of a major plaza on the capital’s inner-city waterfront.

The Grove was commissioned from Whanganui-born artist Glen Hayward and will sit on the newly developed Kumutoto Plaza area near the new PwC building on Customhouse Quay and upcoming 12-storey BNZ headquarters.

The artwork is made of recycled wood from a former Wellington ferry wharf and consists of 15 4-metre-high “copper headed nails” hammered into the pavement.

A small park is being developed as part of the rejuvenation of the plaza area, which is designed to be both a pedestrian gateway and public space.

Read the full story from Andre Chumko here.

WELLINGTON SCULPTURE TRUST The Grove courtesy of Wellington Sculpture Trust.

Kāpiti Airport: Group offers vision for land, including 2000 homes and avionics tech hub

Retail and hospitality, an avionics hub, 2000 new homes and an airport less than half its current land area is part of a new vision for Kāpiti Coast Airport.

The plan for a reimagined airport was launched at business networking event on Wednesday by Kāpiti Air Urban​, a group formerly called Save Kāpiti Airport. The airport is owned by property developer Templeton Group, which purchased the land in 2019.

But the airport's chief executive, Chris Simpson​, said Templeton was taking the time to develop its own plans for the airport and had been working alongside hapū.

“I know nothing about [the group’s vision] and they don’t want to engage,” he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Kāpiti Coast Airport chief executive Chris Simpson says he knew nothing about Kāpiti Air Urban's vision. (File photo)

Read the full story by Mandy Te here.

Hospitality operators want certainty on Covid vaccination certificates

Hospitality operators struggling with Covid-19 restrictions say the Government's newly announced vaccination certificates must be mandatory when introduced this summer.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday the passes, available from November, would be required for entry to “high-risk events and venues” including summer festivals.

“We are also consulting on their use in places like hospitality,” she said.

The certificates will confirm that someone is fully vaccinated, and can be presented on a smartphone or on paper.

Jamie Williams, chief executive of Wellington hospitality group Kāpura, said he would prefer if vaccine certificates were mandated for customers to rule out any confusion.

The group has 35 hospitality businesses, including restaurants and bars.

“Whatever system the Government designs, it needs to be easy for staff to understand and easy for customers to understand, because conflict happens between those groups of people if the rules aren't clear.”

Read the full story here.