Wellington today, October 7: Diwali Festival moves online, moped riders flee police

10.40am: Moped riders flee police

Four people on mopeds fled police in two separate incidents on Wednesday night in Wellington.

Police attempted to stop three riders on three separate mopeds on Thornley St in Titahi Bay, Porirua, at 6pm for minor traffic offending, a spokesman said.

“All three of the drivers fled from police but were not pursued.”

The three were later arrested, but it’s not clear whether they have been charged yet, he said.

Later in Miramar, police attempted to stop a moped on Kedah St at 11pm, but the rider failed to stop and then abandoned the vehicle.

A police spokesman said police were making follow-up inquires, and it didn’t appear the two incidents were linked.

Wellington City Council Wellington’s Diwali festival, which is usually held on the waterfront, will be held online this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

10.30am: Diwali Festival moving online due to Covid-19 restrictions

In its 20th year, the annual celebration of Wellington's Indian and South East Asian communities', The Diwali Festival of Lights, has been moved online.

Wellington City Council said in line with other major events around the country, “the difficult decision to cancel the live event and go online was made.”

Mayor Andy Foster said the decision was hugely disappointing for the council, organisers, stallholders and performers, and the thousands of Wellingtonians who attend the event every day.

“But we commend the organisers for taking this approach, adapting quickly, and providing an alternative to ensure the community can still celebrate this annual festival in a safe way.”

Further details about the online Diwali celebrations will be announced in mid-October.

Event producer Murali Kumar the spirit of the festival will be kept alive and organisers are working towards creating an online celebration showcasing some of the diaspora communities’ cultural repertoire.

The current uncertainty around the Covid-19 situation has led to the announcement the council’s city events manager, Suzanne Tamaki said.

Diwali festivals are known as the Festival of Lights. This ancient Hindu festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and the renewal of life.

8.30am: Man arrested after firearm allegedly found in car during traffic stop in central city

Police spotted what appeared to be a firearm in a man’s vehicle during a traffic stop in Taranaki St just before midnight last night.

A police spokesman said the man was stopped by police for minor traffic offending.

The 45-year-old was arrested and charged with possessing an offensive weapon and possession of a knife in a public place.

He is expected to appear in the Wellington District Court on Monday.

Weather

Occasional rain will become more persistent from the afternoon and a northerly wind will blow. The high will be 17 degrees Celsius.

Answer to Wellington City Council's housing conundrum?

It would cost the Government $13.2 million a year to extend a lifeline to the country’s second biggest landlord, Wellington City Council.

That lifeline is the income-related rental subsidy (IRRS), which sets the rents of social housing tenants at 25 per cent of their income, with the Government topping up the rest.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Debbie Port in her tiny, freezing and rundown council flat at Granville Flats, Berhampore. The rent has just been raised, in line with benefit increases earlier this year.

The subsidy is available to social housing tenants with Kāinga Ora, and new social housing tenants with community housing providers (CHPs).

But legislation that governs the subsidy has till now excluded tenants with local councils, in effect creating a two-tier system within social housing.

Wellington City Council’s 3500 tenants, for instance, cannot access the subsidy, even though 85 per cent of them would be eligible based on their incomes, and would therefore pay less rent. Instead, their rents are set at 70 per cent of market rates – sometimes 60 per cent of a tenant’s income, or higher – while the council discounts the rest.

Read the full story from Ethan Te Ora here.

ICU plan for Covid-19 won't work due to worker shortages, expert says

New Zealand’s plan for tackling Covid-19 in hospitals won’t work outside an elimination strategy, a leading intensive care specialist says.

It comes as the country's pandemic-related death toll rises to 28, 39 new community cases emerge, and a nationwide push to get more people vaccinated by October 16 is announced.

The Government says it can increase bed capacity during outbreaks, and has had DHBs train 713 non-ICU nurses – which could be doctors, anaesthetists, or ED nurses – to help with the pandemic response.

Intensive care nurses are the key to increasing capacity as they are required around-the-clock to staff beds, but as of September 27 the country is 100 short.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Capital & Coast District Health Board has announced it will expand its ICU from 18 beds to 24, with hopes to have it up and running by July 2018.

Frontline workers point out those additional resources are existing staff sourced from other areas in the health system during lockdowns, and only available because some clinics are shut down.

“These nurses are not available for endemic Covid without lockdowns,” Dr Andrew Stapleton, chair of the College of Intensive Care Medicine, said. “So we have no additional ICU nurses, we have 100 missing.”

Read the full story by Rachel Thomas here.

'How will I manage?': Pregnant woman's fears after husband's MIQ denial

“Family – where life begins & love never ends”, is stencilled on Shirly Espedido’s wall.

But the closest her husband is likely to get to the birth of their second child is the beaming Father’s Day photo propped on the hearth.

Thirty-two weeks pregnant, the 33-year-old is facing giving birth with no family support. Husband Utpol Ghosh is stuck in Canada with an MIQ emergency allocation rejection letter and no way home.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Shirly Espedido is heavily pregnant and her husband is stuck in Canada and has been denied an emergency allocation to get into MIQ. Shirly with her son, Pol Elijah Ghosh, 17 months.

“I’m thinking, how will I manage?” said Espedido, hugging 17-month-old Pol Elijah and tugging out tissues to stem the tears. “If it’s me alone, maybe I could go to the hospital by myself. But I have a son and I just don’t know where to keep him. I don’t have family here.”

Read the full story by Nikki Macdonald here.