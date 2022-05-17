Top fundraiser for Shave for a Cure can't stop touching her own head

Top employment lawyer Steph Dyhrberg and her new haircut after taking part in Shave for a Cure. The “before” portrait is from artist Judith Milner who has painted a series of portraits of women of influence in law in Aotearoa.

Newly shorn for Shave for a Cure, Wellington lawyer Steph Dyhrberg​ can’t keep her hands off her own head.

“It’s like rough velvet,” she says of the very little left of her long brown locks that fell to the floor under the clippers at the weekend.

Dyhrberg is the top individual fundraiser so far this year for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer’s Shave for a Cure challenge, topping $17,600 and still going up despite having already done the deed.

The national charity supports patients and their families living with a blood cancer or a related blood condition.

After her husband Murray Bell was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and a staff member’s child had leukaemia she decided it was time to do it.

“That and I plan to go grey now,”she said.

The former Wellingtonian of the Year and partner at employment law firm Dyhrberg Drayton has been gifted with a large number of warm woolly hats - and a night cap - for the approach of Wellington’s winter.

Dyhrberg said the apprehension was terrifying. “For women, hair is very important, like our crowning glory.”

She said the actual shaving was delayed a couple of times - she caught Covid-19 - so her hair was the longest it had been in years.

On Sunday at a party at the Southern Cross the first to go was two pigtails then they got to work with the clippers.

“I’m shorn like a sheep,” she laughed.

She had posted her plans on social media and then there was no backing out as the money started pouring in. She had three children - one of whom had had leukemia - wield the clippers.

Dyhrberg said she was pleasantly delighted by the fundraising effort.

And if she doesn’t like the grey, she said she could always dye it again.