One man has died and two others are in hospital in moderate condition after a car crash early this morning on the Kāpiti Coast.

Police were notified at 1.15am when a car went off the road.

The single vehicle crash occurred on Convent Rd in Ōtaki, on the Kāpiti Coast.

Police confirmed a man died at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit were investigating.