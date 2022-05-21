Magpie causes power cut to around 7000 Wairarapa homes

Around 7000 homes in Wairarapa are without power on Saturday morning. (File photo)

Transpower says a magpie was the cause of a major power cut to around 7000 Wairarapa homes this morning.

Technicians were working to restore power and was expected to back on around 10.40am, said Transpower spokesperson Laura Ackland.

She said magpies nesting on power pylons often created problems with power networks, but not usually in autumn.

Around 7000 Wairarapa homes had their power cut when a magpie flew into a transformer.

Power was cut about 8.45am on Saturday and both transformers in Greytown tripped off for safety reasons.

Ackland said the power cut affected anywhere from 6000 to 7500 households in Greytown, Martinborough and nearby rural areas.