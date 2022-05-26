Wellington mayor's Canberra visit described as 'almost political suicide'

The council voted on Thursday on a plan for mayor Andy Foster to visit Canberra, Wellington’s sister city, in July. (File photo)

A plan for Wellington mayor Andy Foster to visit Canberra for four days has been described by a councillor as “almost political suicide”.

The four-day trip, planned for July, was intended to strengthen the relationship between the sister cities which began in 2016. It was the only item on the agenda at the council meeting on Thursday, and Foster, sick with Covid-19, was unable to attend the meeting.

A majority of councillors voted in favour of the trip but councillor Diane Calvert strongly opposed it, saying with increasing cost pressures and a rates increase of close to 10% on the table, the timing was all wrong.

“I don’t believe it’s a good look, it’s almost political suicide if someone would go in July but that would be the choice,” she said. Local body elections are being held in October.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Diane Calvert described the planned trip as “almost political suicide”. (File photo)

Officials from Canberra's city council have visited Wellington three times during the current council term, but Wellington has yet to return the favour.

The travel expenses for the trip were budgeted at $4500 in total for the mayor, with not-yet-determined costs for one or two officials to join him.

Nicola Young also opposed the trip. She said the relationship with Canberra was an “important link” for Wellington but the city needed to get “real value” out of spending, meaning they should not send representatives until after this year’s election.

Calvert pointed out the last visit from Canberra was only a few weeks ago and Foster might not be mayor after the upcoming elections.

Jill Day, who visited to Canberra during her time as deputy mayor, said it was common for the cities to have a trip and response-trip in quick succession in order to continue conversations.

“It’s a shame to bring in a political angle, we need to keep it simple and honour that Canberra have come here recently.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Councillor Jill Day said it was a shame the trip had been politicised. (File photo)

Simon Woolf said he supported the trip on the grounds it was not a junket, noting he would have liked to see more details about how many officials would go with the mayor.

He said maintaining the link between the two capital cities was “vital” and Wellington reaped many benefits from the partnership. “The relationship needs to be fostered,” he said.

Deputy mayor Sarah Free, chairing the meeting in Foster’s absence, said she was “disappointed and surprised that this has turned into some kind of political criticism. I think that’s really petty and small-minded, to be frank.”

Councillor Jenny Condie pointed out Foster could not be accused of having done much international travel in his time as mayor, and described the budget for the trip as “lean”.

“I’m concerned that councillors’ attempts to delay this trip until after the election may have been motivated as much by personality as by principle,” she said.

How they voted

For: Woolf, Condie, Day, Free, Foon, Fitzsimons, Matthews, Pannett, O’Neill, Paul

Absent: Foster

Against: Calvert, Young