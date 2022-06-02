Newtown cycleway construction on hold until High Court decision issued

Construction of the Newtown cycleway has been placed on ice as the council awaits the outcome of a challenge in the High Court. (File photo)

Six Newtown businesses – four of them in the car industry – challenged the lawfulness of the cycleway's construction in an interim High Court hearing. Barrister Gareth Richards argued the cycleway that the Wellington City Council wants to build took a shortcut around the correct legal process and the businesses would suffer financial harm if construction continued.

Justice Simon France heard the interim arguments about the case on Thursday morning and was expected to issue a decision next week.

Richards, representing the businesses, told the court that the removal of car parks for the cycleway was a permanent change which would “fundamentally reshape” two kilometres of central Wellington roads.

“There was a jarring failure to consult applicants on the design works before they were set in stone,” he said.

The transitional approach where the council implements a trial cycleway and asks for feedback was not an effective method of consulting, Richards argued. “It’s asking [the applicants] to find out how painful the change is for their business and then tell the council.”

The cycleway would cause financial harm to the businesses, Richards said. He said this case was different from Wellington Airport’s failed injunction against the Cobham Dr pedestrian crossing, where the airport was not directly affected by the change.

Nick Whittington, representing the council, said the transitional cycleway was a temporary traffic decision made on an “experimental” basis by the council, under one of the provisions of the Local Government Act.

The plastic barriers and paint on the road would be easy to remove if consultation showed that the trial had been a debacle, he said. The council would consult businesses further as they moved along the road.

Whittington told the court that further construction of the cycleway would not begin until the court gave a decision on the interim injunction. Richard MacLean from the Wellington City Council confirmed that the works were “on pause”.

Whittington told the court that even a six-month delay would have “downstream consequences” for the roll-out of the council’s huge Paneke Pōneke bike network plan, which aims to have 166km of cycleway permanently implemented by 2031.

The full hearing of the judicial review is scheduled for September 12 and 13.