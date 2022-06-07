Cycling advocates criticise car trucks in backlash over court case

The car dealerships taking the council to court over the Newtown cycleway are facing backlash for using active lanes of traffic to unload vehicles from car transporters.

The criticism, mainly from sustainable transport advocates, is directed at the car companies, including Gazley, which won an interim injunction in the High Court to pause Wellington City Council’s construction of the Newtown cycleway.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter vented her frustration in a tweet, criticising the dealerships for delaying the cycleway while they “block whole traffic lanes daily” with car trucks.

Patrick Morgan from Cycle Wellington criticised the “bizarre” informal agreement between the council and car yards which allowed transporters to offload vehicles with no traffic management.

But dealership owner Myles Gazley said his business did not control their car transporter deliveries.

Kevin Brown, who manages the Wellington branch of car trucking business The Car Distribution Group, said they did their job “in the safest way possible” given there were no designated loading zones for transporters.

Supplied Car transporters offloading vehicles during peak hours on Kent and Cambridge terraces in Wellington, are being criticised by sustainable transport advocates.

“I think the law cuts both ways – if businesses are taking the council to court over a cycleway they need to make sure they are carefully following the law too,” Morgan said. The businesses complaining they had not been consulted on the cycleway had not consulted anyone on their informal agreement to use traffic lanes for private purposes.

Genter posted a photo of an empty car transporter stopped in a lane on Cambridge Tce during the morning rush.

She cycles along Cambridge Tce to take her children to daycare, saying she felt fearful on that route. The delay to the cycleway was “really heart-breaking” and had “devastating consequences” for anyone cycling along the route, she said.

“This cycleway takes up such a comparatively small amount of space on the road. It should have been put in years ago. We shouldn’t have to wait one day more.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Julie Anne Genter says the delay to the Newtown-to-city cycleway had devastating consequences. (File photo)

She didn’t think the car dealerships should have access to public space for business activities like unloading vehicles. “Right now, not only are the car dealerships using the public space for their business activities, but they’re trying to dictate how others can use that public space with a court case.”

Car transporters offloading cars in traffic and near intersections have faced heat in Auckland too, with the Twitter hashtag #CarTruckParty tracking sightings of illegally parked transporters on Great North Rd.

Supplied A car transporter stopped on Cambridge Tce without road cones, avoiding the overhanging branches of trees.

In Wellington transporters delivering on Cambridge Tce did not pull over to the side of the road because the overhanging branches on the trees on the median strip hit the cars as they were offloaded, Brown said.

Victoria Barton-Chapple from the council said that the car trucks “do have an exception to the blanket prohibition of double-parking under the Land Transport Act”. The council was not specifically authorised to implement further conditions on that.

The council planned to work closely with businesses to alleviate the impacts on business as transport arrangements changed, but reserved the right to take enforcement action “as and when we believe it is appropriate”.

Morgan said the council was turning a blind eye to the car transporters using the lanes unsafely during peak times. “The council needs to come clean on the nature of its informal arrangement with these car companies.”