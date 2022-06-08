Burst pipe floods Wellington intersection

A water main burst on Rongotai Rd in Kilbirnie, Wellington this morning, flooding the intersection between Pak'n'save and KFC.

Kilbirnie residents are driving through water after a burst water main flooded a key intersection in the Wellington suburb.

The main burst early this morning and the intersection between Onepu Rd and Rongotai Rd is still underwater as crews work to fix it. Traffic management is in place to help drivers avoid the worst of the flooding.

Wellington Water was advised of the problem just before 9am and crews were still at the scene on Rongotai Rd at lunchtime trying to fix the pipe.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Businesses and residents in Kilbirnie are encouraged to conserved water while the burst water main is fixed.

Mark Scott from Wellington Water confirmed that a water main had burst under the road and crews were on the scene repairing the site.

They were using alternative routes to supply water to the area. “We encourage residents and businesses in the Kilbirnie area to conserve water while we fix the pipe,” Scott said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A burst pipe flooded the intersection between KFC and Pak’n’save in Kilbirnie, Wellington this morning.

Last week the southern and eastern suburbs of Wellington were issued a conserve water notice after a water main broke on Taranaki St.

Burst mains are common in the capital and Wellington Water has warned they will continue until ageing pipes are replaced.