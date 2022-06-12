Slow-moving but intense weather system causes trouble for Wellington

The Wellington region lit up with MetService warnings on Sunday, as an “intense” weather system hit the west coast.

The wild weather – resulting from a combination of cold air from Antarctica and warm sea temperatures in the Tasman Sea – caused power cuts, flooding, slips and road closures.

The weather pattern was expected to do more damage overnight, with the potential for more thunderstorms on Monday.

Monique Ford/Stuff Fulton Hogan workers put out cones to close off State Highway 59 after torrential rain flooded the coastal route out of Wellington.

Forecaster Hordur Thordarson from MetService said the prolonged period of storms was the result of a slow-moving and powerful weather system.

“It's an intense weather system, bringing up very cold air from Antarctica and pushing it across the Tasman Sea, which is unusually warm for this time of year,” he said.

The entire region faced on and off thunderstorm warnings and torrential rain on Sunday, as MetService monitored an “intense” weather system hitting the west coast.

The thunderstorms were created by the many troughs in the weather system – many thunderstorms had hit New Zealand already and there were more to come overnight, Thordarson said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The power pylon blackened by lightning strike, which cut power to more than 4000 homes in Johnsonville and Newlands.

Power went out for more than 4000 properties in Newlands and Johnsonville after lightning struck a power pylon on Horokiwi Rd. The power pylon was blackened where the lightning had hit it.

Porirua was flooded on many key roads and the city council activated their emergency operations centre in response to the flooding.

Emergency controller Sam Bishop said the heavy rain had caused surface flooding in many areas and the council was prepared for more, as the high tide at 8.35pm coincided with more torrential rain.

“The rain keeps coming and going, so the situation is changing fast,” Bishop said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Man directs traffic away from Mana Esplanade, onto Mana View Road.

State Highway 59, the coastal route in and out of Wellington, was closed at midday due to a large pool of water collecting across the road outside New World Paremata. Fulton Hogan workers set up lines of road cones to direct people onto Mana View Rd and away from the flooding.

New World staff said it was the second time the car park had flooded in a week thanks to torrential rain and thunderstorms.

Many supermarket shoppers wore gumboots to navigate the deep puddles that had formed in the supermarket’s car park, just off the road.

Monique Ford/Stuff A young girl walks through flooded New World car park after State Highway 59 flooded at Mana.

Police warned drivers to take care and stay off the road if possible – along with slips and flooding making Gray’s Rd and Paekākāriki Hill impassable, Plimmerton roundabout ended up underwater.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker said the rain had been “torrential”, with thunder and lightning as well on Sunday morning. She was surprised at how quickly SH59 had flooded, in a period of just half an hour.