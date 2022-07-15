Cost of living concerns for students paint picture of poverty

Design student Maya Louw knows the need for more support for students better than most. Her previous flat had such a bad borer infestation that the walls were on a lean.

The rising cost of living for students is painting a picture of poverty, a student advocate says.

“Students who can’t afford to live aren’t enrolling,” New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) president Andrew Lessells​ said.

Unions for students have called for better support and they’ll be backing up their demands on Monday when they release the responses of more than 4500 students to a Green Party-backed survey about wellbeing.

The survey is expected to show that the gap between student income and the cost of living is growing, with many having to trade off their health and study in order to make ends meet.

Third year Massey student Maya Louw​ knows this better than most. Her previous flat had such a bad borer infestation in the timber of the walls, they had taken on a lean. She wishes she was kidding.

Coupled with mould, no insulation and no natural light, this $840 flat was less than perfect.

Louw, who was flatting with three of her friends, felt like she had only the scraps to pick from in the rental market.

STUFF About 28,000 homes in New Zealand are always damp and always have visible mould, a report says.

Louw now lives in a one-bedroom flat that costs her almost $400 a week.

Her main issue was a lack of money and support, despite getting the student living costs loan, working 10 hours a week and getting an extra $140 from her parents.

Louw said when she compared how much she paid for groceries in first year to what she paid now, she couldn’t believe she was buying the same items.

And the cost of filling the trolley continues to climb, with grocery food prices rising 7.6% last month from a year earlier.

For Victoria University Te Herenga Waka student Katherine Blow, the housing crisis has hit her at full force, and she’s grateful that she can share a room with her partner to keep costs down.

“I feel like I'd barely be able to afford a normal single room market rent which is like $240 to 250 now,” Blow said.

Her previous flat was freezing, had no insulation and no heating provided.

Now, in her current flat, Blow doesn’t have the protection of healthy homes as she had signed her lease before the standards took effect.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Victoria University student Katherine Blow is grateful that she can share a room with her partner to keep costs down.

She said there wasn’t another option – “unless you can afford $300 a week in rent, which is so unrealistic especially when you’re on a low income as a student”.

In the Wellington region, the median weekly rent rose 3% year-on-year to reach $615 in May, according to the latest Trade Me rental data.

Student living costs gave her an extra $280 a week, on top of pay from 20 hours of work a week. It helped a little, but the problem was with the whole system, she said.

Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association president Ralph Zambrano​ worried divisions between students could grow.

“I think we're heading towards a bigger divide between those who have money and those who don’t. Especially within our generation and younger generations,” Zambrano said.

“We’re seeing an increased number of students going towards hardship fund support and that’s an ambulance at the bottom of the hill.”

Over the past three years, especially with Covid-19, more students had been asking for help from hardship funds. The Victoria University Hardship Fund (Pūtea Āwhina​) had 1000 students a year applying for financial support, Zambrano said.

supplied Acting vice-chancellor Jennifer Windsor says students were grappling with a variety of issues when deciding whether to enrol.

Victoria University has recorded a loss of just under 3% in enrolment numbers over the past five years, according to their annual reports.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Jennifer Windsor said there were various factors affecting current student enrolment.

“The findings show us that several factors are at play: their mental health and wellbeing, the cost of living, the affordability of lifestyle, and the ability to get work experience for their future careers,” Windsor said.