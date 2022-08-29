Wellington's Central Library gutted and ready for strengthening

Wellington’s Central Library has been totally stripped of its interior.

Wellington’s Central Library has been completely gutted and is now ready for strengthening work, set to begin next month.

Construction company Ceres New Zealand has spent the last five months stripping the interior, making the building ready for the main construction team to arrive in September.

All internal walls, ducting, ceiling elements, carpet tiles and escalators had been removed, said Wellington City Council’s James Roberts, the chairperson of the library project board.

Construction company LT McGuinness could now “get on with the actual build”, project director Paul Perniskie said.

The library was closed to the public in March 2019 due to seismic concerns, and the council confirmed in 2020 that it would be strengthened and reopened, rather than torn down.

Earlier this year a preliminary design for the new library was unveiled.

supplied The library is due to reopen in 2026.

The council says the new design will strengthen the story of mana whenua and the building’s history, and will increase accessibility and connection with the adjacent Civic Square precinct.

It will contain three new entrances, a large ground-floor cafe, another ceiling light shaft, and quiet and “active” spaces.

Piling works are due to start early next year, with the library due to reopen in 2026.