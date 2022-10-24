My Wellington with Charlie Rudd: 'Better than all the rest'

Charlie Rudd looking after the land, and the wildife that roam this whenua

From looking after trees and the land at Shelly Bay, to keeping an eye on the little penguins and seals. Some people might call him the whenua protector, others know him as Charlie Rudd. As contractors come in to develop commercial buildings, Rudd is there to ensure each new contractor understands the land and the history of this area. When he isn’t looking after the land, he is a photographer for weddings.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why?

I live in Kāpiti, originally I was a Levin Boy. So anywhere out of Levin was going to be an upgrade. But I have always been attracted to Kāpiti, you’ve got the island, you’ve got the moana, the mountains. And you are far enough from the city to have a breather.

My favourite thing about Kapiti is ….

For me, it is pretty central. I am close to my whānau in Levin, and my whānau in Wellington.

A hidden gem in my hood is

All the walkways around Kāpiti. If you ever need a break from your phone, there are great walkways with beautiful views.

To get to work in Shelly Bay I travel by car because …

I live in Kāpiti and work is in Shelly Bay, so driving is my best option. But if there were more efficient options, I would pick that.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Kāpiti you can’t go past ...

Hola, it is diverse, and the food is yum.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Charlie Rudd next to the temporary Korora nest

Not many people know this about Kāpiti but ...

It is open and diverse. My father said that it was an old battleground, and down Te Horo, which is down the road, there is a massive old Māori war zone. It is sort of tapu.

When I need to clear my head, I go to…

On my trip to work it is just music. You just disappear on the drive and in music.

If I were mayor for a day I would ...

I would need more than a day if I was the mayor. I would have a massive gathering in Wellington, with people from all around the world. I have been around the world, Europe, London, Amsterdam, Venice, and I think Wellington is the best city, better than all the rest.

My nominee for Wellingtonian of the Year would be …

Kara Puketapu-Dentice and Sharmia Makariri for bringing our Te Atiawa whānau together.