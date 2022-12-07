Check before swimming on Wellington's South Coast after sewage discharge

The wastewater discharge into the Karori Stream means no one should swim, gather kai moana or enter the water on the South Coast. (File photo)

Residents should check Land and Water Aotearoa’s website before swimming on Wellington’s South Coast over the next few days.

There has been a discharge of partially treated sewage into the Karori Stream, according to a tweet by Wellington Water. The stream would flow out into the sea and could create a localised area where it is unsafe to swim over the next few days.

The cause of the discharge was under investigation. The water authority said they would provide updates as soon as it had further information.

The area covers popular swimming spots such as Island Bay and Princess Bay and residents should check before they swim.

There is also a rāhui over the area from Scorching Bay to the Worser Bay barracks until Friday, after the death of a diver earlier in the week.

*CLARIFICATION: Wellington Water is no longer advising against water activities on the South Coast, but does advise people to check LAWA’s safe to swim page.