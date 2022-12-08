Changes to alcohol licensing bill makes it easier for Wellington communities to object

Minister of Justice Kiri Allan’s bill aims to make it easier for communities to have their say on liquor licences.

The region’s leaders and alcohol harm reduction advocates are welcoming a new Government bill that would make it easier to object to bars, cafés and bottle stores being granted liquor licences.

The reform focused on the process for community groups and individuals to object to a company’s liquor licence application.

Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan​’s bill would extend the rights of community groups to object to an application, with the current law requiring that any objection come from someone with a direct personal interest in the application or area.

“Members of the community have felt intimidated and disempowered at these hearings, as they can be cross-examined by experienced lawyers on behalf of well-resourced representatives of the alcohol industry,” Allan said.

She said she wanted these hearings to become less formal and adversarial.

Alcohol Action NZ chairperson Sam McBride​ of Wellington said the bill was a “good start”.

“Availability of alcohol is certainly one of the ways we can reduce harm.”

“The more alcohol is available the likely you are to get harm, and at the moment it’s everywhere.”

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Alcohol Action NZ chairperson Sam McBride said the objection procedure is currently “an awful process”.

As a psychiatrist working in hospital addiction services McBride sees the harm at the front line.

“When I talk to people with alcohol additions, the availability is real trigger for relapse.”

He said there seemed to be more alcohol outlets in Wellington’s vulnerable communities.

“This does give the opportunity for communities to raise objections... and to identify places they associate with harm.”

“As far as giving a community voice, this is a great step.”

The bill was making changes to the licensing process in the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

The new rules would mean more people and more organisations would be able to submit to District Licensing Committee hearings, and also submit on behalf of other people.

The bill would also remove the ability for objectors to be cross-examined in District Licensing Committee hearings.

Having lodged a liquor licence objection on behalf of a hospital in the past, McBride described the current situation as an “awful process”.

”I certainly found it an intimidating environment to step into, which was quite confrontational. I think that’s been a real barrier to communities being able to speak in these settings.”

The new bill would likely mean Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick’s more extensive alcohol related harm bill would fail. Swarbrick also wanted to prohibit alcohol advertising in sport.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said the Government also needed to focus on alcohol marketing.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker​ said the most important factor to considering liquor licences was the placement of the premises, though she also wanted to see alcohol marketing targeted.

”We’ve got too many outlets within walking distance of schools and kindergartens and everything. For me it’s more about that rule, the ease of getting alcohol and it’s packaging– it looks like fizzy drink, when it actually its alcohol.”

The Government’s new bill was expected to pass into law in the middle of next year. The Government would begin work on a second reform of alcohol law, which could include alcohol marketing, Allan said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul said poorer communities needed to be able to have their say.

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul​ said it was important that lower socio-economic communities were able to have their say.

“We know that our most marginalised communities and neighbourhoods have fewer resources to fight these licences when they come up.”

In one of Wellington’s wealthier suburbs Khandallah in 2019 residents successfully prevented a new liquor license from being granted in the area.

“It’s important that our poorest communities have just as much chance at standing against these things as the more wealthy communities,” Paul said.

“We have to have a level playing field so that every community can stand up to big alcohol.”