WWII pilot is keen to get see his old warbirds again

Leon 'Pip' Piper flew fighters in WWII in the Pacific Theatre and is looking forward to seeing the aircraft at Wings Over Wairarapa this month.

WWII aviator Leon 'Pip' Piper​ has led a colourful life and he's still going strong.

Piper and four generations of his family are heading to Wings Over Wairarapa airshow later this month to see some of the aircraft he flew against the Japanese in the Pacific Theatre.

Accompanied by his son Simon, Stuff visited Piper at Bupa Retirement Village in Crofton Downs, Wellington recently to hear about his exploits and reflect on his long life.

‘Pip’ as everyone calls him, still had a glint in his eye and curious temperament, but at the age of 98 his memory was fading. Simon helped fill in the gaps and provided his father’s service records which made for interesting reading.

These included Pacific postings, court-martial proceedings and communist leanings.

Like many World War II veterans, Piper never talked much about his service and was keen to get on with his life after the war.

“That doesn’t suit me, but it happened, and I made the most of it,” Piper said.

Stuff Piper flew Corsairs for RNZAF No. 21 Squadron in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. (File Photo)

He started his military journey training in 1943 in biplanes in the South Island.

“It was very logical. I started off out from Dunedin. That’s where I started to pick up a few clues in Tiger Moths,” he said.

He flew Tiger Moths and T-6 Harvards in training and later graduated to Curtiss P40 Kittyhawk and Vought F4U Corsair fighters for Royal New Zealand Air Force No. 21 Squadron.

He graduated in September 1943, and served as flight sergeant and warrant officer.

Piper was stationed in Bougainville and Green Island in Papua New Guinea for a period during the latter part of war.

In a 2013 interview he described their role in containing the Japanese base in Rabaul in 1945.

“We flew in groups of four Corsairs ... it included strafing and bombing around Cape Gazelle and the wider Rabaul area to minimise Japanese activity.”

supplied A historic photograph of pilots’ course 41B, No. 2 Service Flying Training School, RNZAF Station Woodbourne. Leon Piper is third from the left in the front row.

One of the more dubious incidents of his Air Force career was facing court-martial proceedings in New Zealand.

During a training exercise in a Harvard near Palmerston North with a trainee, they flew too low and severed an electricity cable cutting off power to properties in the area.

“All the farmers were upset because they had to manually milk their cows until the cable was fixed. Pip got in trouble because he was in charge of the flight,” Simon said.

According to the service records, Piper was “severely reprimanded” and made to pay £20 from his salary to fix the damage to the Harvard aircraft.

He had no regrets about the incident.

“It was bloody wartime and everybody had to toe the line, but nothing unusual.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Leon 'Pip' Piper and son Simon at Crofton Downs retirement complex.

Piper loved his sport, and after the war he became a popular science teacher at local schools.

He was also a strong unionist, taught in Eastern Europe and was a member of the New Zealand Communist Party, which brought him to the attention of authorities.

He was commissioned with New Zealand Cadet Corps in the mid-1950s through his teaching position in high schools, but in 1957 he had his commission in the Army cancelled because of his involvement with the local communists.

“While it is considered that he can do very little more harm as a Cadet Officer than a school teacher, it is nevertheless considered that a person with this record should not hold a commission in the New Zealand Army,” said an Army memo to the then Minister of Defence.

Piper said it didn’t bother him. He was passionate about teaching and working with the Post Primary Teachers’ Association, and was an advocate for social issues.

Piers Fuller/Stuff A group of Harvard aircraft flew over Wellington in formation on Friday.

Simon said he and his father ended up on different sides of the 1981 Springbok Rugby Tour anti-apartheid protests.

As an 18-year-old Simon was at the post game activities outside the Prince of Wales pub as an All Black supporter, when he saw his father coming down the street with a group of protesters.

“I had no idea he was going to be there,” Simon said.

Simon said Pip was always “Labour through and through” and he suspects he probably has a file at the SIS (New Zealand Security Intelligence Service).

“I guarantee he does. I’d love to get my hands on that.”

Simon, his son-in-law Mario and grandson Levi were looking forward to taking Pip to this year’s Wings Over Wairarapa at Hood Aerodrome where they would get to see some of the old warbirds.

Organisers have provided complementary tickets to the family.

Wings Over Wairarapa is from Friday February 24 to Sunday 26.