Frenetic day in the Capital with Round the Bays and university students arriving

Runs in the family: Tineke Taylor, her husband Adam Taylor and Tineke's 14-year-old son Jackson are taking part in Sunday’s Round the Bays 10k race.

A round the bays road race on the same day Victoria and Massey University students move into their central city accommodation. What could possibly go wrong?

This Sunday is looking set to be one of the most frenetic the Capital has seen for some time, with Wellington’s annual Round the Bays running event coinciding with the day several thousand students move into halls of residences for the start of the academic year.

The run will see a number of roads between Jervois Quay and Shelly Bay, including State Highway 1, closed or partially closed from early Sunday morning through to midday, while “moving-in day” – when throngs of parents turn up to help shift their kids into their new digs – is expected to produce even more congestion in and around the CBD.

Victoria University Wellington anticipates 1700 students will be moving into its first year catered halls, with another 420 making the transition into independent living halls. Massey has more than 500 students moving into its three accommodation blocks over Saturday and Sunday.

Wellington City Council suggests anyone not taking part in either activity should avoid town to avoid potential gridlocks.

“The Round the Bays largely effects the eastern suburbs and will be over by midday ... the main [student] shifting usually happens in the afternoon,” spokesperson Richard MacLean said.

“There’ll be lots of parents and young students from out of town who’ll be stressed out and driving along unfamiliar streets trying to find hostels, so it might pay to cut them some slack.”

Possible traffic chaos is not top of mind for one Wellington family, however.

Tineke Taylor​, husband Adam and Tineke’s 14-year-old son Jackson Snow​ are more focused on how they’ll do in the 10km run, one of several event categories, which include a 5.5km buggy walk and a half-marathon.

The Whitby trio will be amongst more than 10,000 walkers and runners taking part in the iconic event, now in its 46th year.

Training has been a family affair, with the couple and four of their five children – 14-year-old Jackson, Jess, 12, Zara, 11, and Hadleigh, 8 – competing in regular 5km parkruns​ since January 2022.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tineke and Adam Taylor with Tineke's son Jackson

“We started doing parkrun to get a bit more active as a family, and since then we’ve done it pretty much religiously nearly every weekend,” Tineke said.

“Entering the 10k was an opportunity to challenge ourselves and do something a little bit bigger.”

It’s also been an opportunity for some friendly family rivalry, and a modicum of gentle ribbing, with Adam coaxing Jackson into keeping up with him and Jackson encouraging his mum to “get through this”.

”Adam’s quick, he's got more and more competitive every week, so he's now running in the top 10 in the parkruns,” she said.

“Jackson is very caring. He keeps an eye on me; he’ll often wait for me on the parkruns to make sure I’m OK, and urge me on.”

The younger children, while not taking part in the race, will join their grandparents on the day as the family’s support crew.

Andrew Leslie, CEO of event organiser Nuku Ora said so far about 10,000 people had registered this year – from first timers to elite athletes looking to better personal best times.

“The amazing thing about this event is that it is something for people to aspire to, whatever their ability. It is fun and vibrant, but it also allows people to challenge themselves.”

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ/Stuff Candy-coloured crush – 2017’s Round the Bays fun run

Leslie has faced his own challenges. Smashing his spinal cord after crashing while mountain bike riding in Makara in 2020, he was told he may never walk again. A year later he climbed 445 metres to the summit of Mt Kaukau and the following year completed a 5km run.

He won’t be running on Sunday. Instead, along with other Nuku Ora staff, he will join the dozens of volunteers working to help the day run smoothly.

And for those needing some music to get them hyped on the day, organisers have created a Round the Bays playlist, which includes such bangers as Massive by Drake, Runaway by Galantis and Taylor Swift’s Flowers.

. The emergence of Omicron and a move to new Covid traffic light settings saw last year’s turned into a digital event that let runners participate in the race in their own time during a virtual race week.

Almost 14,000 people took part in 2021, while 2020 saw organisers attempt, but fail, to break the world record (888) for the largest gathering of runners dressed as fruit and vegetables. Of the 663 who did turn up in costume, there were grapes (presumably not sour), celery, chilli peppers, broccoli, carrots, watermelons, oranges, and bunches of bananas.

2023 Need to Know

The route of this year’s run has had to be altered slightly with the start line moved to Waitangi Park due to the Frank Kitts Park playground re-development, meaning the usual 6.5 km events have reduced to 5.5km.

Nuku Ora is encouraging participants to opt for “Run for a Cause” this year, which raises vital funds for principal charity the Cancer Society and affiliate charities, Rainbow Wellington, Mental Health Foundation and Zealandia: https://www.wellingtonroundthebays.co.nz/runforacause

Registration is open until midday Saturday.

For entrants who need to collect their bib before event day, due to weather, bib collection on Friday will be at the Nuku Ora Offices, Level 1, 223 Thorndon Quay between 10am and 4pm. Saturday’s bib collection will be at Queens Square, under the sails at Queens Wharf between 10am and 4pm.

There is free public transport across the entire Metlink network for race participants and volunteers from 6am-3pm on race day (February 19)