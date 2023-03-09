Wellington Zoo prepares finishing touches for New Zealand's first snow leopards

One of Wellington's new snow leopards at their previous home in Melbourne Zoo. The public can view the new arrivals at Wellington Zoo from April 12.

Wellington Zoo is putting on the final touches for the arrival of New Zealand’s first snow leopards.

Two female cats – named Asha and Manju – will touch down from Melbourne at the beginning of April and will be on view from April 12 once they have undergone mandatory quarantine.

Planning for their arrival has been in the works since 2020. However, snow leopards have been on the zoo’s wishlist since at least 2011.

“Lots of people at the Newtown Festival were asking about them so there’s clearly excitement out there in the community,” said Wellington Zoo’s Chris Jerram​, who has been managing the project.

Snow leopards are found in the mountain ranges and high country of Central Asia. Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, and Mongolia all have significant populations.

Alongside poaching and habitat clearance, they are susceptible to climate change affecting the cold high altitude conditions they thrive in.

Supplied Wellington Zoo is planning an array of snow leopard themed activities for the weekend of April 15 to 16.

“At the moment, we’re working with a grassroots conservation group in Nepal that provides communities with the resources and the knowledge to protect native habitat,” Jerram said.

A conservationist the organisation, Mountain Spirit, is coming to Wellington to help with settling the animals.

Jerram said visitors can expect to see the leopards in a steep and rocky enclosure which attempts to mimic their natural habitat.

“There are different platforms and high places for them to look out over the zoo. We have a mixture of grass and sand surfaces as well as cooler areas built in.

“There will also be visitor caves to get right up close to them.”

Supplied The new Snow Leopard habitat under construction at Wellington Zoo is designed to mimic the feline's natural habitat

Jerram said their presence provided an educational opportunity to talk about how climate change was affecting animals like snow leopards.

“Climate change could potentially make them climate refugees. Their arrival gives us a chance to talk about climate impact, climate action and making commitments to protect their habitat.”

The zoo will have a focus on snow leopard themed activities on April 15-16, the weekend after the official opening.