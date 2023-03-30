Boaties warned to take care as work begins on Ngauranga to Petone shared pathway

The Ngāūranga to Petone shared pathway is part of a longer path called Te Ara Tupua that will eventually allow people to walk or bike around the whole harbour. (First published in July 2022).

Boaties and other water users are being warned to keep clear of new offshore construction zone areas as work on the new shared pathway between Petone and Ngauranga gets under way.

Crews will build two temporary wharves and two offshore habitats for wildlife next to State Highway 2 and the railway line as part of the construction works for the 4.5-kilometre pathway, known as Nga Uranga ki pito-One.

The works will be visible on the water for the next three years.

"The two wharves mean our construction team can use barges to transport heavy materials and equipment to the site safely and have fewer heavy trucks on SH2 during the construction phase,” Waka Kotahi Regional Manager Infrastructure Delivery Jetesh Bhula said.

The new wildlife habitats – small artificial outcrops – are also being created as part of the path construction and will provide space for birds to roost away from human activity on the new shared path.

Rocks will be placed on the seabed inside the buoys and marker that will mark the boundary of the offshore habitats.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The official start to construction of the Nga Uranga ki pito-One section of Te Ara Tupua cycle way from Wellington City to Petone.

These rocks will not be visible to boaties or other water users until the offshore habitats are nearly completed and can be seen above the water's surface.

There will be restrictions in place during construction for the safety of the crews working and the public.

Waka Kotahi An image of Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One released in 2021 by Waka Kotahi, when it announced it was fast tracking the project.

Senior Sergeant Craig Pickering, the officer in charge of the Marine Rescue Centre, said that water users needed to be careful as the project would mean there was an increase in harbour traffic.

“Please keep well clear from the offshore construction zone.”

The work will be visible to everyone travelling between Wellington and Lower Hutt but motorists are asked to keep their eyes on the road to keep State Highway 2 moving safely and smoothly – or take the train if they want to see the construction up close.