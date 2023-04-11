Education, communication key for new chief coroner

New chief coroner Anna Tutton plans to begin a crusade of education about how the Coroner’s Court works.

In a Wellington courtroom many years ago, now chief coroner, Judge Anna Tutton​ heard Dame Sylvia Cartwright​ talking to a chap in the dock.

She was struck by the fact that the then district court judge (later High Court judge and governor-general) was explaining to him what was happening.

Equally, as a prosecutor, Tutton had another moment when she realised the only person who probably did not understand what was happening in the court was the person in the dock.

It’s a message - and the communication of messages - that she is focussing on in her new role as chief coroner.

READ MORE:

* Three Auckland drownings may have been prevented by lifejackets, coroner says

* New Zealand's first Chief Coroner, Judge Neil MacLean, has died

* 'This is how the truth is buried': Coroner's inquests plummet five-fold since 2012

* Death of a 'fascinating' era for chief coroner Neil MacLean



Families, she says, come into the Coroner’s Court jurisdiction, involuntarily. “People should know what is going to happen should they have the misfortune to come into the jurisdiction.”

She also wants it to be transparent, supportive and compassionate.

Not everyone would consider the type of work a coroner does as what they want as a career. But it’s fascinating to Tutton.

During one of her last high school holidays she went to a High Court case in Canterbury and thought law looked interesting.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Tutton says coroners are really conscious of the fact that the processes can be bruising for families who come into the jurisdiction involuntarily.

So she went to law school before becoming a judge’s clerk then on to the Crown Law Office - where she worked on tax cases.

“It became quite clear that tax was not what I wanted for the rest of my career, so I went to the Crown Solicitor’s office.”

Tutton said she knew she wanted to do crime - in the legal sense.

“I’ve done this because it all relates to people. It's the application of law to the lives of people and in the Coroner’s Court, to the lives and deaths of people. But it's all about humans, It's about how people live their lives. It's about the decisions they make. It's about why they make those decisions and the consequences of them and I find it all fascinating.

“People are endlessly fascinating.”

There have been many other paths before becoming a coroner.

Tutton has been a crown prosecutor, senior counsel at the Commerce Commission, and Deputy National Director of the Institute of Professional Legal Studies as well as manager of a legal team at Police and acted as legal advisor to the police response to the Pike River mining disaster.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF Tutton says working on tragic events such as the mosque shootings in Christchurch really matters.

She has also worked in the Pacific as part of a police and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade initiative, and voluntarily since her appointment as a coroner, visiting Vanuatu, Tuvalu, Niue, Kiribati, Nauru and Samoa.

Tutton took over the role of chief coroner in November last year from Judge Deborah Marshall​ who has retired.

Tutton said working on tragic events such as the Christchurch earthquake, Pike River mine disaster, the March 15 mosque shootings and Whakaari/White Island really mattered.

“Because it's when people are out there in the most dire circumstances and I think that the work that we do, the work that I’ve done on that, in those roles has been as part of teams who are really trying to help people at a terrible time.

“And it's an important function, so I feel very privileged to have been able to do that work.”

It’s also a constant work in progress.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Former chief coroner Judge Deborah Marshall Acting assistant during the Whakaari/White Island investigation. (File photo)

Tutton said a lot of planning was in train for what would inevitably be the next mass fatality, improving their processes where there are multiple agencies involved,

It’s also part of her crusade of education. “My overarching goal is that the system supports families throughout.”

That includes better information and resources, like a new booklet and video, translated into multiple languages for families for what happens when a family member suddenly dies.

It would also include support through a public inquest process. “We have to ensure that we make the process accessible, intelligible and compassionate.”

She said the coroners were really conscious of the fact that sometimes the processes were bruising for families who came into the jurisdiction involuntarily.

RNZ Judge Deborah Marshall says being a coroner can be tough as "every file we deal with ends with death". (Video published 2019)

There are currently 18 permanent coroners with a cap of 22 – although that does not include six relief coroners. Tutton said there were a number of vacancies.

“So we try and ensure that our processes don’t retraumatise people. The statutory process needs to take place and also meet the needs of the families.”

Recommendations are also a vital part of a coroner’s job to increase public safety and reduce the chances of further deaths.

And despite the obvious horrible event that has preceded a family being part of the Coroner’s Court process, Tutton said coroners hoped the process resulted in something positive

She had known families to say at the conclusion of the court process that they understood how and why the person they loved died and they get information that they have waited a long time for.