Another $5m advanced to Transmission Gully builders as negotiations drag on

Negotiations will continue for another four weeks on Transmission Gully.

The NZ Transport Agency has advanced another $5 million to Transmission Gully’s builders and extended negotiations to complete the billion-dollar road.

The Agency announced the six week winter construction programme for the delayed motorway would be extended for another four weeks as negotiations continue over the full cost and completion date.

This extension would keep work going on the road through the winter construction season, the Agency said.

The $5m would pay for the four-week extension and was on top of $14m agreed to in May.

NZTA The Transmission Gully motorway north of Wellington was due to open in late 2020.

READ MORE:

* Mayor says Transmission Gully won't open till late 2022, leaving council roads going nowhere

* NZ Transport Agency confident Transmission Gully delay won't spread to gorge project

* Transmisssion Gully partners get $14m to keep the lights on



Agency transport services general manager Brett Gliddon said people were keen to know when the road will be finished, “and we are committed to seeing it open at the earliest possible date”.

“The extension of the winter works programme while negotiations continue will help minimise further delays.”

The fourlane, 27 kilometre road connecting Linden to Mckay's Crossing was initially meant to be completed in April, then May, then November. Now the Agency says it will not open till at least “well into 2021”.

Dominion-Post Another $5m has been advanced to get Transmission Gully built.

Glidden said the Agency must take a “considered approach” to making any decisions that involve tax payer money.

“And that is why an agreement on the new opening date and associated costs is taking time.”

The negotiations are taking place between the Agency, the consortium contracted to build and maintain the road The Wellington Gateway Partnership, and its builders, CPB-HEB.