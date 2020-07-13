Terrace Tunnel reopens after over-height vehicle closed southbound lane
Wellington’s Terrace Tunnel has now re-opened, after it was closed by an over-height vehicle.
Southbound traffic on Wellington’s Terrace Tunnel was brought to a standstill on Monday morning, after its barrier was damaged.
A barrier comes down when an over-height vehicle approaches the tunnel, an NZTA spokeswoman said.
The barrier was damaged by another vehicle which had to be fixed before the tunnel could reopen.
It reopened at 12.10pm.
Stuff