Terrace Tunnel reopens after over-height vehicle closed southbound lane

The Terrace Tunnel has been closed to southbound traffic

Wellington’s Terrace Tunnel has now re-opened, after it was closed by an over-height vehicle.

Southbound traffic on Wellington’s Terrace Tunnel was brought to a standstill on Monday morning, after its barrier was damaged.

A barrier comes down when an over-height vehicle approaches the tunnel, an NZTA spokeswoman said.

The barrier was damaged by another vehicle which had to be fixed before the tunnel could reopen.

It reopened at 12.10pm.