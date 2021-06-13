Ōtaki: One dead, two injured after car drives 400m off road

A person has driven off the road in Ōtaki. (File photo)

A person has died and two people have been injured in single-vehicle crash which saw their car drive 400m off the road and across a railway line on State Highway 1 in Ōtaki.

Police said early reports indicated the car left SH1 and travelled onto the train tracks before going down a bank onto the new Peka Peka to Ōtaki road where it came to a stop.

The person received medical attention but died at the scene.

Police received a report of the crash about 4.50pm and trains were stopped in the area.

Fire and Emergency spokesman Chris Dalton​ said two fire engines attended the scene and assisted ambulance with patient care.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances attended three patients, as well as an ambulance from St John.

As well as the person who died, one was injured, and one had minor injuries.

Inquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.