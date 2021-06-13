Ōtaki: Two injured after car drives 400m off road

A person has driven off the road in Ōtaki. (File photo)

Two people have been injured in single-vehicle crash which saw their car drive 400m off the road and across a railway line on State Highway 1 in Ōtaki.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports suggested a person drove off the road, between Addington Rd and Old Hautere Rd. Train lines had been temporarily suspended.

Police received a report of the crash about 4.50pm.

Fire and Emergency spokesman Chris Dalton​ said two fire engines attended the scene and assisted ambulance with patient care.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances were still on the scene attending three patients, as well as an ambulance from St John.

One of the patients was injured, and one had minor injuries. She couldn’t confirm the status of the third patient.