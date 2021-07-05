My Wellington: Where diverse cultures meet

Dahlia Malaeulu is an author and educator. She lives in Wainuiomata with her husband and two sons.

Dahlia Malaeulu is a Wainuiomata-based educator and author of Mila’s My Gagana, a collection of children stories created by all Pasifika team that uses Samoan and English text. She received the Pacific Woman in Business prize at the Wellington Pasifika Business Awards last year.

What does it mean to be a Wellingtonian?

Being a Wellingtonian means that you have a high level of individualism, but still a level of connectedness. That’s the beauty of Wellington. Where diverse cultures meet, Wellington understands, accepts, embraces and also promotes them. That’s the thing I love the most.

I live here because ...

Because this is the place my parents chose to come to from Samoa to give themselves, their families, and their future children a better life. Being close to family and my parents is very important to me. That’s why I am still here.

Where is the best place to swim?

Wainuiomata Summer Pool is amazing. It’s the best! Or Days Bay in Eastbourne, because it's one of those places where it feels like you’re far away from home.

Where’s your favourite place to take in some art?

First thing I thought of was Te Papa, because of all the collections. I’m in love with the Pasifika collection. For one book that we released, I got to go back behind the scenes, and see the full collection. It’s living and breathing art, history, identity, and culture all in one place.

What's the best festival in town?

The beginning of the year has the Pasifika Festival, celebrating and sharing Pasifika people and their cultures. Also the Kia Mau Festival, which is a theatre, performance, and drama festival. It showcases all Pasifika and Māori talent in terms of performances, playwriting, screen writing, and theatre.

What is your ideal night out in Wellington?

There'd be no wind! Cocktails at Flying Burrito Brothers with cousins and friends, then more cocktails and dinner at Dragonfly. Home early enough to go and do exercise in the morning.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wainuiomata is Dahlia’s home. “It's a little town with a big heart.”

The perfect Saturday morning in the city is ...

The food market and then a walk along the waterfront with hubby and our two sons.

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to ...

When I have the time, hot yoga, and walking Mt Kaukau. Just anything to do with exercise.

What part of the city are you most at home in?

Definitely Wainuiomata. My home is Wainuiomata, it’s a little town with a big heart, it's a hidden gem in the valley. We're the fastest growing suburb in the Hutt. We've got such a great legacy in terms of sport and culture and people.

Not many people know this about Wellington but ...

That it is not always windy all the time! We're the number one city in whole country that gets the most sun.

What is Wellington's best feature?

I think the people, absolutely the people. I am also looking forward to this new feature that’s coming up, Fale Malae. It’s planned to be built near Parliament, a massive structure that is a multipurpose community hub representative of Pasifika culture and history. It’s a major asset in a space for Pasifika to be prominent as well as our language, identity, and culture. A place to connect, for us and for Wellington.

What is your greatest hope for this city?

My greatest hope is for Wellington to be the first city to become bilingual, with te reo Māori being prominent and promoted across our country, and also promoting and reflecting our Pasifika culture. Minority groups are a huge part of Wellington’s culture, this allows and enables our individualism.