Wellington Paranormal auctioning props for Jemima's fundraiser

Wellington Paranormal actor Karen O’Leary with a Taser from the show which is been auctioned to raise funds for Jemima Gazley's wish.

The stars of international hit television show Wellington Paranormal have delved into their haunted cupboard some of their most sought-after memorabilia to raise money for teenager Jemima Gazley’s extraordinary cancer fundraiser.

Fans around the world can bid on items such as Officer Minogue and O'Leary's taser, a virtual meeting with the Paranormal Unit and a signed script from Series 1 Episode 1.

Actor Karen O’Leary said she was thrilled to be able to leverage some of their new-found fame to help raise money for the cause championed by the Wellington teen before her untimely death last week.

She said the Gazleys were a prominent family who had done a lot for their Wellington communities over the years.

“It was no surprise really that Jemima, even in the face of absolute adversity and tragedy, wanted to give back to people.”

Supplied A signed script from Series 1 Episode 1 of Wellington Paranormal is for sale at the fundraising auction.

“It shows her commitment that the inevitable was the inevitable but there’s no point wallowing in it.

Jemima’s wish was to raise funds for research into her disease by Australian doctor Matt Dun, who had lost his own little girl to brain cancer.

The Wellington Paranormal auction, which runs until 3 pm on Friday when Jemima’s own Givealittle fundraiser closes, was the brainchild of O’Leary’s co-star Mike Minogue, a close friend of the Gazley family.

Waiheke Island-based Minogue hosted the Gazley family in January, not long before they were struck by tragedy.

“Jemima and her brothers were up there playing with my daughter and she was a typical 14-year-old girl at that stage enjoying her summer holiday with her family.

“Three weeks later she was diagnosed with stage three terminal cancer.”

Supplied Jemima Gazley on holiday with her family in Hahei. Jemima would be diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer two weeks later.

Minogue said Jemima was an extraordinary young woman who showed her true strength towards the end.

“In what turned out to be the last couple of weeks of her life, she decides she wants to start this fundraiser rather than putting her energy into her family, or herself, or worrying, she’s concerned about what might happen to other families down the road,” Minogue said.

As of last night Jemima's Wish had raised over $615,000. All proceeds from the auction will go towards the brain cancer research and clinical trials.

The Wellington Paranormal stars have a massive following in 65 countries.

“Hopefully some of those people have got deep pockets,” Minogue said.

“Wherever it goes from here, it’s all gravy.”