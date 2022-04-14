Dolphins delight Wellingtonians as pod races across the harbour

Wellingtonians have been treated to the sight of a large pod of dolphins racing across the harbour on Thursday.

And local photographer Sean Gillespie, who lives in Oriental Bay, was on hand at midday to capture images of the dolphins. It was the largest pod he had seen in a while.

“We seem to be getting more and more visits which indicates our harbour is in a healthy state,” he said.

“Regular visits from dolphins aside, we've had sea lions, seals, penguins, whai repo, whales, and so much more.”

Sean Gillepsie/Supplied Photographer Sean Gillespie says it is the largest pod he’s seen in a while.

He said he had seen seahorses around Miramar Peninsula. “I like to think of our city as a free-range zoo.”

Gillespie took the photos from the vantage point of St Gerard's Monastery, above Oriental Bay.

On a social media page devoted to the dolphins and whales that turn up in Wellington’s harbour, fans of the dolphins talked of stopping work to watch the antics.