My Wellington: Hairdresser and karate brown belt at home in Island Bay

Hairdresser and karate brown belt Ange Gaeta lives in Island Bay and works in neighbouring Berhampore. She has run hair salons in the area since she was 21. A mother to three grown sons, she is also a voluntary instructor at her brother’s Marudao Karate dojo.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why? I was born and bred in Island Bay. So was my mother. My dad came here from Italy when he was 18. My parents, my two brothers, my best friend all still live here. I had my first hair salon in Island Bay when I was just 21. I ran it for years before closing it and focusing on my salon in Berhampore. I have been doing hair at the salon and out in the community for the ill, immobile, and in resthomes for 40 years, since I was 15 years old. I love making people look and feel good about themselves.

The one thing that stands out about Island Bay is … the fact it’s still a fishing village. My grandfather was one of the first fishermen in the community with his brothers back in the 1920s. It was very big for the Italians. There are still beautiful boats out there in the bay.

READ MORE:

* My Wellington: A place where collaboration and community thrive

* My Wellington: A city full of creativity and a 'good mix of people'

* My Wellington: Aotea College principal says there is considerable hope for the future



When I need to clear my head I go ... down to the beach wall with half a scoop of chips. I like to go there and just be. It’s a great place to empty my head and have a few minutes to myself. I think about my grandfather leaning up against that beach wall. I think about my younger days as a teenager when all the girls and guys used to hang out there. That’s how I met my best mate when I was 13. We’re still best friends to this day.

The best place to get coffee is … Mingle Cafe, next door to my salon. The staff bring us and our clients coffee. We sometimes order food and they deliver it to us if we are busy. The coffee and hot chocolate are absolutely excellent.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ange Gaeta has been in the hair business for 35 years in Island Bay and Berhampore.

Best place to eat out would be … The Original Thai Restaurant in the village at Island Bay. They have an amazing crispy deep-fried fresh fish with a hot chilli sauce. The mixed entree has moneybags, spring rolls, dumplings. They do a mean red and green curry.

You can’t go past … Bottega in Berhampore for Italian speciality goodies. Next door you have Baron Hasselhoff’s Chocolate Emporium for, well, everything chocolate, and a few doors down is baker Gramercy.

The most contentious issues in the area are … parking and traffic. It’s a congested area. There’s a lot of traffic. The cycle lane could have been done better. It’s made a lot of residents angry. We don’t often talk about it in the salon because it can be a real argy-bargy point. It’s a shame.

I travel to work ... by car these days. Sometimes I walk. I used to ride my scooter, but I often have to travel with my equipment to appointments in the community, so I need to drive.

The perfect Sunday morning in Island Bay would be … to go to Floyd’s or The Blue Belle Café for brunch. They are only a couple of blocks away from where I live. I might go to Chaffers market to get fruit and veges and come home to make lunch for my family and partner, who all live close to me. It’s all about family and that’s what Island Bay feels like to me, family and community.