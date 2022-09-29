Access to Ōhariu Valley near Wellington reopens after rolled truck cleared

Police closed Ōhariu Valley Rd while a rolled truck was removed from the area. (File photo).

Access to rural Ōhariu Valley near Wellington has been reinstated after being temporarily blocked on Thursday due to a truck rolling.

There were no injuries in the crash on Ōhariu Rd which happened about 10am.

A police spokesperson earlier said Ōhariu Valley Rd was cordoned off from McLintock St North, near Johnsonville to Takarau Gorge Rd while the truck was removed.

The road was closed for about three hours from 12.30pm and prevented access to the area from the Johnsonville end.

About 5pm Thursday police confirmed the truck had been cleared and Ōhariu Rd had reopened.