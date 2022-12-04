More accessible bus stops, new walking and cycling routes for Wellington from transport fund

Let's Get Wellington Moving has plans for light rail or bus rapid transit through Wellington. (Video first published in December 2021, consultation has now closed)

Bus stops around Wellington and Lower Hutt will be made more accessible and new walking and cycling routes are being planned for Porirua, Lower Hutt and Masterton, after local councils nabbed millions in central Government funding for transport projects that aim to give residents more options.

Raised pedestrian crossings will also be constructed in Kilbirnie and Lyall Bay to make the suburbs more easily walked and cycled, Porirua’s bus hub will get new shelters and a large canopy across its walkway and bike parking facilities will be expanded and upgraded at Masterton railway station, as part of the $350m Transport Choices package 2022-24 announced by Transport Minister Michael Wood on Sunday.

Nationally the package will fund 397 new or upgraded bus stops, 242km of cycleways, 29 more walkable neighbourhoods, 11 bus prioritisation lanes and improvements to 119 schools in 46 territorial authorities.

“Delivering on projects such as these helps address our current infrastructure deficit while also meeting future needs caused by population growth and climate change,” Wood said in a statement.

Investment from the package would help fund a $1m project by the Greater Wellington Regional Council to extend footpaths and instal mobility aids and better bus shelters at bus stops across Lower Hutt and Wellington, as well as some rail replacement bus stops on the Hutt Valley and Kāpiti train lines to make them more accessible.

It would also support the construction of a new bus stop in Johnsonville at Moorefield Rd, which will help ensure there’s enough space for buses to stop near the mall if its long awaited redevelopment goes ahead. This project would receive $2.8m from the package.

Greater Wellington Regional Council had also put together the proposals for the Porirua bus hub upgrade and new bike parking facilities at Masterton train station. They’d got $5m and $240,000 from the fund respectively.

Hutt City Council would use some of the $17m it had secured through the fund to improve walking and cycling links from Riverlink to the city centre, including the construction of a walking and cycling bridge to the new Melling Train Station.

It was also proposing to construct a cycleway and improve safety at intersections in the city’s “magic triangle”, stretching from Naenae to Avalon and Taita, because the area’s flat landscape, as well as its a relatively good bus service and a fast-growing population made it “an ideal place for increasing uptake of low-carbon modes of transport (active, public, electric micromobility)”.

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry​ said in a statement that Lower Hutt was facing similar transport challenges to other major centres, including congestion, population growth and the impacts of climate change.

“This funding will enable us to progress critical work to create safer, healthier, more sustainable and more accessible alternatives for residents to move around Lower Hutt.

“We have secured record Government funding for projects in Lower Hutt over the last three years, and this new funding will further reduce the burden on ratepayers as we progress important transport projects across our city.”

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen​ said the projects would benefit all Lower Hutt residents: “Every cyclist and every walker in the Hutt is one less car on our roads.”

Connecting Riverlink to the city centre with cycling as well as driving routes had “kind of been a missing part of the puzzle”.

In Porirua, a 2-kilometre shared walking and cycling path will be built along Papakowhai Rd to connect cycleways in the north and south of the city.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker was hopeful the new cycleway would be well use.

“Now Transmission Gully has opened there’s not as much traffic coming around the inlet. It’s much safer to ride your bike,” she said.

A walking and cycling route, involving cycle lanes or a shared path, between Henley Park and Kuripuni in Masterton also received funding, as did a plan by Carterton District Council to build a 6.3km “multi trail” to connect five schools to the centre of the town.