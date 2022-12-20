Family with two cancer diagnoses within months aims for togetherness at Christmas

A Wellington family is, quite literally, hoping for a miracle this Christmas after being dealt a heart-breaking double blow.

Just weeks after Maria Patelesio​, a mother of five from the northern suburb of Tawa, received the devastating news she had a tumour in her brain and might not live to see Christmas, her youngest child was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

The double whammy has understandably left the family in shock, but they hope that by telling their story, others might be spared similar heartbreak.

Patelesio’s health issues started two years ago when she began experiencing back and neck pain.

Doctors initially passed the pain off as muscle inflammation and then, later, arthritis.

In June Patelesio, who for the past eight years has worked as a carer at MetLife retirement village in Karori, decided to take time off work “to put her health first and start doing things she enjoyed, like spending time with her kids and her grandkids”, daughter Jodie Woodman ​says.

A fortnight later however, Patelesio’s health took a serious turn for the worse. She was admitted to hospital, where it was discovered the 50-year-old had lung cancer which had spread to her brain.

“Mum didn’t have any breathing problems, which is probably why the doctor didn’t pick up on the lung cancer – but she was always exhausted,” said Jodie.

Supplied RJ cradles his 4-week-old niece Maria, named after her grandmother.

Tragically, there was more bad news to come. Patelesio’s youngest child, son RJ ​, had been complaining of pain in his pelvis area. While the family thought the youngster – a keen contemporary dancer – had just pulled a muscle, Patelesio, prompted by her own experience, was determined her “baby boy” be seen by a doctor.

A biopsy revealed RJ had Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects bones or the tissue around bones. Things moved quickly. RJ was transferred from Wellington to Christchurch for weekly chemotherapy before being flown to Auckland, where he underwent surgery earlier this month to remove a tumour in his pelvis.

A subsequent hip fusion means the cheeky 13-year-old​ is likely to have a limp for the rest of his life. RJ will remain at Starship hospital, so doctors can keep an eye on him over the next couple of weeks. It is expected he will need another three months’ of chemo.

Patelesio, despite her own deteriorating health, has flown up with her sister, Queenie, to be with him as he recovers. They are staying at Ronald McDonald house on the hospital grounds, so Patelesio can spend as much time as possible with him.

Naturally she is devastated by her son’s diagnosis: “I am speechless, heartbroken … it just feels like a bad dream. I need a miracle for my son to survive.”

Jodie and two of her sisters, plus their six children, are driving to Auckland early on Thursday morning to be with RJ and Patelesio for Christmas. They are urging others to learn from their story.

Supplied The cheeky youngster always has a smile on his face, sister Jodie says.

“You know your body better than anyone else,” says Jodie. “If you feel like you need a second opinion go and get a second opinion, because you don’t want to leave it too late. I do feel that if mum had found out sooner she would have had a better chance, she would be with us for longer.”

She said being able to spend Christmas day together would be precious: “This has been the toughest year by far for our family. Prior to Mum getting sick she was a really hard worker and did her very best at being a single mum to her three kids still at home.

“She always put us first, and was always in the kitchen if she wasn’t at work - she loved cooking and baking for her kids and grandchildren … we are going to make the most of Christmas because we don’t know how much longer she has left.”

Jodie has set up a fundraising page to help with RJ and Patelesio’s travel and other expenses.