My Wellington: 'Not your average bus ride'

Katie Fricke, 24, is a senior deckhand on the East By West ferry. She says little blue penguins, stingrays, dolphins make Wellington Harbour one of the best parts of living in the capital.

I live in a flat with five others in Kelburn. It's the perfect spot right by the Botanic Gardens and Zealandia. Otari-Wilton’s Bush is close by. All around there are so many birds. Dawn is one of my favourite parts of the day. I love seeing the sun coming up over the Ōrangorongos. I can see the ferry coming in as I'm on my way to work, and I know I'll soon be on my first crossing of the day.

For a good coffee, I go to Caffe Mode in Kelburn. They have beautiful coffee, great breakfast food and the staff are really lovely.

I walk to work then work on other people’s commute. I’m lucky, I get to see a part of Wellington a lot of people don’t get to see as up close as I do. I love the variety of weather working on the harbour. I love it when it’s calm and when it’s rough. I get to know all the regular commuters and they get to know me. It’s a bit of a community.

Wellington Harbour is a great place to go to work. I get to see my favourite birds, the little blue penguins, and learn about the wildlife out on the water. Aotearoa has a huge variety of seabird species, but you have to get out on the water to see it.

The thing about Wellington Harbour is that there is no day that’s the same as the last. Between the tides and the wind and the clouds in the sky, the seasons, the light – it changes the way the water looks, even every 25 minutes when you cross. You are much more engaged when you are aware of the elements around you. It’s not your average bus ride.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff No trip on the East by West Ferry is the same. Left to right; Boat skipper Sam Price and Katie Fricke

People might not know this about Wellington Harbour, but we have barracuda down there, you know, the scary ones from Finding Nemo. We have huge stingrays coming into the wharf area and sometimes the orca come in after them.

I come from suburbia in Maryland, right outside Washington DC where everything is flat and covered in houses, so it’s a real pleasure for me to be so close to the water.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Katie Fricke on the ropes.

My favourite place to eat out at the moment is Aunty Mena's on Cuba Street. They have fantastic vegan vegetarian food and are a Wellington classic.

Supplied Puffin wine bar on Ghuznee Street in Wellington.

For a drink out in town I like to go to Puffin Wine Bar. They have beautiful cocktails. But I do like the Kiwi culture of grabbing some beers and fish and chips and sitting on the beach.

My perfect Saturday morning would be to go out on a run because it allows me to explore Wellington. Lately I’ve been running the trail around Zealandia.

If I was mayor of Te Whanganui-a-Tara for the day I would ask everyone to leave their cars at home and get people out and about walking or biking around the city, while making sure we helped others who couldn’t. You get to learn about your city in a completely different way than when you’re in the car. I would create more accessibility for walking and biking and make even more green spaces.