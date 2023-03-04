Person seriously injured in Lower Hutt shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting early on Saturday.

A person has been shot in the Lower Hutt suburb of Moera.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears said police had responded to reports of shots being fired at 1.15am Saturday.

“One person, who sustained a gunshot wound, was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition. The offender fled the scene before police arrived.”

On Saturday, police had put up crime scene tape and scene guards were at a house on Randwick Rd.

Sears said police were following “positive lines of enquiry to locate the offender” and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has CCTV footage of vehicles in the Moera area from 1am onwards is urged to contact police on 105 and reference event number P053845842.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.