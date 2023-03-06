Blaze tears through farm shed in rural Wairarapa

Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that tore through a farm shed on Monday night.

Firefighters have battled a blaze that tore through a Marlborough farm shed on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a farm off Bidwill Cutting, about 12 kilometres from Featherston, just after 7.30pm on Monday.

The 100m² shed, playing host to farm equipment and fertilisers, was engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived, forcing a second alarm call for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the central shift manager Alison Munn said.

Crews from Featherston, Carterton, Martinborough, Masterton and Greytown were at the scene, aided by two water tankers, as they worked to extinguish the blaze.

By 9.45pm the fire was under control, and crews were working to dampen down hot spots in the wreckage, Munn said.