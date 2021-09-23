NZ, Australian judges take to online courts in unique hearing

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Stephen Kos, headed the New Zealand bench for a joint sitting with Australian judges. (File photo)

Senior members of the New Zealand and Australian judiciary have taken to online courts in a unique round of three-a-side appeal judging.

Any trans-Tasman divide was put aside on Thursday in favour of co-operation to settle legal disputes about distribution of funds in financial services provider Halifax.

The New Zealand Court of Appeal sat online alongside a Full Court of the Federal Court of Australia to hear the case.

Halifax NZ Ltd acted as a broker for Halifax Investment Services Pty Ltd (Halifax AU) and both companies were put into liquidation in 2019.

READ MORE:

* NZ investor fears money lost after Halifax NZ's Australian parent company goes into administration

* Finance bosses shake off misdeeds while investors suffer

* Two Australians in A$210m Halifax collapse banned over ponzi scheme

* New Zealand investors' money among A$20m lost by Aus broker Halifax



Stuff A joint appeal sitting followed a joint sitting of the High Court of New Zealand and the Australian Federal Court.

At the time of liquidation investors faced a shortfall.

However, the joint hearing was told that market movements had improved the position in the meantime due to some investors opting to keep their positions open.

With the fund yet to be distributed, almost three years later some investors still held open positions.

But which categories of investors would reap the benefit of that rise in the market was a question for the appeals.

Each court heard the appeal against its own country’s lower court judgment, so the Court of Appeal heard the appeal against the High Court decision, and the Full Court of the Federal Court heard the appeal against the Federal Court decision.

Each court reserved its decision and will issue its judgment later in writing.

In the High Court, Justice Geoffrey Venning explained in his judgment in May that the same issues arose on both sides of the Tasman, so the High Court and the Federal courts agreed to jointly hear the proceedings.

Initially the courts were going to sit together, one week in Australia and one week in New Zealand, but the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to that, and a joint hearing was conducted online.

After hearing evidence and submissions the judges discussed issues and agreed on the principal points, but each court delivered its own decision, giving its own reasons.