Tax debt sinks bar and restaurant company, The George on Willis Ltd

Wellington company director Qiang Liu asked for more time to complete a sale of the business. (File photo)

Another Wellington bar has gone under, this one sunk with a tax debt of $267,000.

The George on Willis Ltd, which ran a bar and restaurant in central Wellington in the former St George Hotel building on the corner of Willis and Boulcott streets, was in the process of selling the business.

At the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday its director Qiang Liu asked for more time to settle its tax debt and to take advice. An agreement to sell the business was signed in December and he was waiting for the buyer to pay him, he said.

A lawyer for the Commissioner of Inland Revenue said the company owed $267,000. The commissioner was expecting payment in February but nothing was received and the debt was growing.

Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston said it was public money and the wait could not go on.

He made an order appointing liquidators to The George on Willis Ltd.

Another of Liu’s businesses, Capital Liquor on Manners St, had a long running dispute with police and public health officials over the hours the business could open. It eventually led to liquidation of that company also in September 2021.

On Monday it emerged four other bars in Wellington had gone into voluntary liquidation this month. The companies behind Love Not Lost on Allen St, Birdcage on Dixon St, Amador in Willis St Press Hall and Serious Happiness in Newtown had all resolved to appoint liquidators.

Public records show there are about 660 alcohol licenced premises in the Wellington City Council area, including bars, restaurants, supermarkets and clubs.